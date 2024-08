ReMine+ | Positive Impact from Mine Waste

Sydney, Australia - The legacy of mine waste is undeniably massive, but so too is the opportunity. We look beyond waste, leading the future of resource recovery.ReMine+ is at the forefront of mineral processing innovation. Our patented process extracts valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks.To view a Video on leading the future of resource recovery, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F85RDJ8N





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.





Source:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com P: (02) 8287 0660