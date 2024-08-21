Nord Precious Metals Update on Progress on Recovery Permits and Future Tailings Operations at Castle Mine

Coquitlam, August 21, 2024 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. , (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), is progressing with the evaluation of high-grade tailings in Miller Creek, which were produced by the processing of the Castle Mine ore over 80 years ago. The tailings were deposited in the creek as was the norm at that time for tailings deposition.

Highlights on Miller Creek Tailings:

Engaged with a backfill contractor to place the tailings underground at the Castle Mine starting with the first level.

Pricing was discussed with cemented backfill, as is the norm for tailings disposition in the first level mined-out stopes.

This process will stabilize the crown pillars and the historic openings to surface. This was one of the key requirements for a closure plan approval prior to granting a permit for the extraction of mineralized material from underground.

As the Company has already rehabilitated much of the first level of the Castle Mine and converted it from track mining to trackless, it was found that there was a significant amount of broken mineralized material similar to what is on the waste piles outside the mine. A sample of the outside waste pile material was reprocessed at the high-grade gravity plant at Temiskaming Testing Labs in Cobalt, Ontario from which a 1,000-ounce silver bar was poured and also a high-grade gravity concentrate was produced and further processed at SGS in Lakefield, Ontario to produce cobalt sulfate for the Asian EV market using the Re-2Ox process.

Nord contemplates using a remote-controlled scoop tram to recover the broken mineralized material from the open stopes before back-filling with reprocessed tailings from Miller Creek. The Company has purchased a gravity plant for the reprocessing with all the pumps and generators. The Company envisions this as a seasonal reprocessing program.

Nord will review the costing it has received from the back-fill contractor as well as the historical assays and metallurgical test work completed to date on the Miller Creek tailings to evaluate the best path forward. This will be presented shortly in an updated news release.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved by and prepared under the supervision of Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO Nord Precious Metals., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

