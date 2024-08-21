IberAmerican Announces Board of Directors Appointments

Toronto, August 21, 2024 - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (Cboe CA: IBER) (OTCQB: IBRLF) (FSE: W2C) ("IberAmerican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Federico Restrepo-Solano and Mr. Laureano von Siegmund to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). Mr. Restrepo-Solano is an experienced executive and director who has over 25 years experience in the mining industry and Mr. von Siegmund has over 30 years of legal experience and expertise in several areas, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and mining.

Eugene McBurney, Chairman of Board, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Federico Restrepo-Solano and Mr. Laureano von Siegmund to the Board. Mr. Restrepo-Solano and Mr. von Siegmund bring with them decades of capital markets expertise, business acumen and mining industry experience and I look forward to working with them as the Company enters the next stage of its growth and continues to advance its Alberta II and Carlota Properties in Spain."

The appointments of Mr. Restrepo-Solano and Mr. von Siegmund to the Board are subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the final approval of Cboe Canada.

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium Corp. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-looking statements contained herein, are made as of the date of this news release, and IberAmerican disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220672