Solis Minerals Announces Management Restructure to Reflect Exploration Focus

West Leederville, August 21, 2024 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Parker has been appointed Executive Director of the Company following his stewardship of the Company as Non-Executive Director since the ASX listing in December 2021. Mike will be responsible for the operation of the Company's exploration businesses in Latin America.

Mike is a geologist by training and has been a member of the FAusIMM for 16 years. He has extensive experience in exploration and project development, overseeing projects from discovery through construction to production. He held senior country manager positions with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) and was responsible for two major copper discoveries: the Lonshi and Frontier Mines. From 2011 to 2017, Mike was country manager for FQM in Peru, responsible for the design and implementation of FQM's corporate strategy in Latin America, including Argentina and Chile. Mike has a BSc Mining Geology (Honours), University of Leicester, UK.

As recently reported, Solis is focused on pursuing copper exploration targets located in the highly prospective and emerging Peruvian coastal belt. Over the last two years, Mike has led the team in Peru that has grown and matured the portfolio into targets that will be drilled later this year and into 2025. He will continue to provide valuable input as the Company continues to pursue growth strategy to create shareholder value.

Mr. Matt Boyes has resigned as a director and officer from Solis effective 30 August 2024. The Board would like to thank Matt for his significant contribution for the past 18 months and wish him well for the future.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors of Solis Minerals Ltd.

Australia

Chris Gale

Chairman

Solis Minerals Limited

Kevin Wilson

Non-Executive Director

Solis Minerals Ltd

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium and copper explorer, focused on unlocking the vast potential of its South American critical minerals portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and currently holds 47 exploration concessions for a total of 37,100Ha (36 concessions granted with 11 applications in process).

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Importantly, Solis has a strong balance sheet to fund future exploration, permitting and drilling programs, and is actively considering a range of new opportunities across varied commodities and jurisdictions. South America is a key player in the global export market for critical minerals and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward- looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, including the timing thereof for 2025 exploration, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law

