Dakota Gold Corp. Intercepts 2.85 grams/tonne Gold over 13.7 Meters of Tertiary Epithermal Mineralization in the Unionville Zone

Lead, August 22, 2024 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at the Maitland Gold Project ("Maitland") in South Dakota continues to deliver results, expanding the areas of continuous Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization at the Unionville Zone. To date, Dakota Gold's drill program has tested and confirmed the Unionville Zone target extension strike extends for at least 2,000 meters. In addition, with the inclusion of rock chip samples, the total strike length could extend to as much as 3,000 meters.

Significant Highlights (See Table 1):

Drill hole MA24C-053 intersected 2.85 grams/tonne gold (g/t Au) over 13.7 meters and 1.44 g/t Au over 23.0 meters, and MA24C-048 intersected multiple sections of gold mineralization including 4.34 g/t Au over 7.0 meters of Tertiary epithermal mineralization. Both drill holes were located within the central portion of the Unionville Zone at shallow depths.

Drill hole MA24C-047, the northern most drill hole completed to date, has intersected 4.73 g/t Au over 3.6 meters of deeper, higher-grade Tertiary epithermal mineralization more than 2 kilometers north of the main Unionville Zone discovery. MA24C-047 extends the mineralization approximately 200 meters past the previously announced step-out drill hole, MA24C-040.

Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization remains open in all directions at Maitland.

James Berry, Vice President Exploration of Dakota Gold, said, "These results continue to confirm our belief that the Tertiary epithermal system at Maitland is comprised of multiple structures across a broad area extending over several kilometers. As we continue to explore this area for deeper Homestake Mine-Style gold mineralization targets, we expect to encounter additional higher-grade Tertiary epithermal mineralization at the same time. With every test drill hole at Maitland, we have a high probability of encountering both types of gold mineralization, which provides excellent optionality and value in our exploration programs."

Table 1. Released Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2

Hole # From To Depth Interval* Gold From To Depth Interval* Gold Mineral Type g x m m m m m g/t ft ft ft ft oz/ton MA24C-047 933.3 936.9 643.0 3.6 4.73 3061.9 3073.7 2110.0 11.8 0.138 Tert 17 MA24C-048 2.7 24.8 2 22.1 0.93 9.0 81.4 7.0 72.4 0.027 Tert 20

45.4 50.0 38 4.6 0.96 148.9 164.0 126.0 15.1 0.028 Tert 4

56.2 59.2 47 3.0 1.66 184.3 194.1 154.0 9.8 0.049 Tert 5

64.6 71.6 53 7.0 4.34 212.0 235.0 174.0 23.0 0.126 Tert 30

74.6 77.6 60 3.0 1.30 244.9 254.6 198.0 9.7 0.038 Tert 4

106.1 110.3 84 4.3 0.87 348.0 362.0 274.0 14.0 0.025 Tert 4

117.8 134.5 92 16.6 1.58 386.6 441.2 306.0 54.6 0.046 Tert 26

139.6 147.3 108 7.7 0.82 458.0 483.2 355.0 25.2 0.024 Tert 6

189.6 196.1 145 6.5 0.93 622.2 643.4 474.0 21.2 0.027 Tert 6 MA24C-053 0.0 8.6 0 8.6 1.03 0.0 28.1 0.0 28.1 0.030 Tert 9

28.8 51.8 24 23.0 1.44 94.6 170.0 78.0 75.4 0.042 Tert 33

58.0 71.7 51 13.7 2.85 190.4 235.3 166.0 44.9 0.083 Tert 39 MA24C-054 6.0 18.9 6 12.9 0.86 19.6 62.0 19.0 42.4 0.025 Tert 11

34.3 39.0 33 4.7 1.37 112.5 127.8 107.0 15.3 0.040 Tert 6

70.5 73.8 70 3.3 1.27 231.4 242.2 231.0 10.8 0.037 Tert 4



The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); Tertiary mineralization ("Tert"). True Thickness Unknown.



Figure 1. Plan view of Dakota Gold Corp. Maitland drill holes with highlighted drill holes containing Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/220740_80de9be4449bdb02_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Long section view of Dakota Gold Corp. Maitland drill holes looking east with highlighted drill holes containing Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/220740_80de9be4449bdb02_003full.jpg

The Company currently has four drills on site at its properties in the Homestake District of South Dakota. The Unionville Zone drilling is testing for Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization and is one of three ongoing programs being advanced by the Company - the other two being Homestake Mine-Style gold mineralization in the JB Gold Zone at Maitland and the infill and step-out drilling at the Richmond Hill Gold Project to update the S-K 1300 resource estimate. The Unionville Zone at Maitland is approximately 2,100 meters east of the Richmond Hill Gold Project, which also contains Tertiary mineralization.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 48 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person for this news release as defined in Subpart 1300 - Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations of Regulation S-K and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

The ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) disclosed above in respect of the Maitland Gold Project are conceptual in nature and could change as the proposed exploration activities are completed. There has been insufficient exploration of the Maitland Gold Project to allow for an estimate of a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. The disclosure above in respect of the Maitland Gold Project therefore does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

