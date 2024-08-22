Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Vancouver, August 22, 2024 - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of personnel, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire toward becoming an exceptional mining camp.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented,

"I am delighted to welcome a group of skilled and seasoned professionals to the Awalé team. Awalé is moving into an exciting new chapter and the addition of their expertise will be instrumental in delivering our exploration efforts across our 100% owned properties, as well as advancing our existing discoveries at Odienné. We are all excited and committed to realizing the full potential of both the Odienné Project and delivering maximum value to our shareholders. These appointments also complement our efforts to strengthen our dedicated team in Côte d'Ivoire, where we are actively promoting and recruiting high quality people."

Andrew Smith - VP Exploration

Mr. Smith is an accomplished economic geologist with over 14 years of exploration and mining experience. Andrew has proven discovery success in both greenfield and near-mine gold exploration. He has well-developed skills in both technical and management roles for exploration and development projects across West Africa and Canada. More recently this has included roles as Director of Exploration Geology for Coeur Mining, Chief Geologist for Awalé Resources, and Exploration Manager for Randgold Resources in Senegal. Andrew has an Honours Degree in Geology and Petroleum Geology from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and member of the Society of Exploration Geologists.

Ardem Keshishian - VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Mr. Keshishian brings over 15 years of progressive experience in corporate development, investor relations, finance, and capital markets, specializing in the mining sector. Most recently, Ardem served as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Moneta Gold, a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, until its merger with Nighthawk Gold. Prior to Moneta Gold, He held roles at Royal Road Minerals, Pollitt & Co., Haywood Securities, and Van Berkom & Associates. He is a CFA® charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business. Ardem will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Awalé's day-to-day investor communications efforts and relationships with the analyst, broker, and investment communities. His role will be pivotal in driving the Company's growth and ensuring strong stakeholder engagement.

Kirmat Noormohamed - Exploration Manager

Ms. Noormohamed is an Exploration Geologist with technical and operational skills developed through more than 25 years in company and consulting roles within the mining and exploration industry across multiple countries in Africa. She has extensive experience from greenfield exploration to feasibility studies as part of diverse teams within multinational companies such as Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Falconbridge, Redback Mining, Kinross Gold, and Teranga Gold where she has led and been part of teams discovering over 2.5 million ounces of gold. Kirmat holds a BSc from Abilene Christian University, United States of America and is currently completing her MBA at University of Illinois.

John Scott - Principal Geologist

Dr. Scott is a results-focused exploration geologist, with more than 27 years of experience within teams that have delivered numerous discoveries and significant business growth in both near-mine and greenfield settings internationally. John's career as a seasoned technical lead has spanned North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia. John specializes in practical mentorship to upskill field teams, target generation, identifying mineralization controls, and developing robust geologic models at deposit, district and country scales. John holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors (First Class) from the University of Adelaide, Australia as well as a PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Otago, New Zealand. John is also a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Member of both the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration Company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three (3) significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The Project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

