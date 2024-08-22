Andean Precious Metals Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Toronto, August 22, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") which outlines the Company's progress on its Environment, Social, and Governance ("ESG") performance across its operations.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO stated "Our success at Andean Precious Metals is built on a foundation that goes beyond financial and operational achievements. We are deeply committed to sustainable practices and responsible engagement with our stakeholders, recognizing the vital importance of ESG principles. Our approach ensures that we not only meet our business goals but also create a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve and on Bolivia, our host country. As a company, we prioritize sustainable operations and the development of assets that benefit future generations. Our mission is to deliver value to our shareholders while fostering shared prosperity for our employees, contractors, and surrounding communities. This commitment is reflected in our 2021 Sustainability Framework, which outlines our clear objectives for health, safety, environmental stewardship, and the sustainable development of our host communities.

In November 2023, we expanded our asset portfolio with the acquisition of Golden Queen, a significant addition that further strengthens our position in the industry. As we continue to integrate Golden Queen into our operations, we are committed to showcasing its impact and contributions in our 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting our ongoing dedication to responsible mining practices."

Mr. Morales continued "In 2023, our Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Manquiri, achieved significant milestones by obtaining and renewing ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and the RMI Responsible Minerals Initiative certification for silver. These certifications, renewed in 2024, are a testament to our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest industry standards. The San Bartolomé processing facility, a cornerstone of the Potosí region, makes a significant contribution to Bolivia's economy and plays a key role in supporting local employment and business partnerships. Our efforts in sustainable mining are underscored by a commitment to resource stewardship, continuous professional development, and active collaboration with local and national entities.

We remain resolute in our pursuit of sustainability, ensuring that our operations leave a positive legacy for the communities and environment that we are privileged to be a part of."

Andean's 2023 ESG Report, available at www.andeanpm.com highlights the Company's significant sustainability efforts and the resulting achievements which include:

Environmental Highlights:

Achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification, valid from March 2023 to March 2026.

Renewed Responsible Mining Initiative (RMI) certification in October 2023, originally achieved in October 2022.

Implemented 92% of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

Reduced emissions to 5.20 kg CO₂e/oz in 2023, down from 5.49 kg CO₂e/oz in 2022, primarily driven by decreased fuel consumption.

Successfully revegetated 34.78 hectares by the end of 2023.

Maintained a record of zero significant environmental incidents in 2023, with no reportable incidents in operations.

Minimized single-use plastic waste generation through strict waste prevention and reduction policies.

Conducted intensive cleanup campaigns in alignment with the Potosi Municipality and internal schedules.

Social Highlights:

Made a strong economic contribution to the personal GDP of residents in Potosi, located just 3 kilometers from the mining operation.

Engaged in profit-sharing by hiring heavy equipment services from the surrounding indigenous community, Ayllu Jesus de Machaca.

Significantly improved the wellbeing of community residents through the implementation of the Indigenous Development Plan (PDO), boosting the local economy.

Strengthened cultural heritage among families, fostering a healthier environment and greater access to education.

Diversified primary occupations in Ayllu, shifting from traditional labor and mining to new industries during the PDO impact period.

Achieved notable gender impact: in 2010, 82% of women in Ayllu worked in the home; by 2023, this dropped to 32%, with many transitioning to fish farming (19%), agriculture (16%), and tourism (11%).

Implemented training programs in computer sciences, automotive mechanics, baking, and gastronomy, empowering residents to start their own businesses.

Contributed to a 4x increase in the local student population and significantly higher educational attainment beyond elementary school.

Health and Safety Highlights:

Renewed ISO 45001:2018 certification in January 2024.

Introduced an electronic reporting system to streamline employee communication on safety risks and issues.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

