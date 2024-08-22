Gold Basin Reports Additional High-Grade Oxide Gold Assay Results From Gold Basin Project, Arizona

50.2 M @ 1.29 G/T AU FROM 85.4 M - Vancouver, British Columbia: Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced additional reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling assay results from the recently completed resource expansion and delineation drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in northwestern Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

Highlights:

Additional broad high-grade oxide gold intercepts from Stealth Deposit ("Stealth") resource expansion drilling: 50.2 meters ("m") @ 1.29 g/t Au from 85.4 m (~50 m vertical) in drill hole ST24-039 incl. 27.4 m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 86.9 m 33.5 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 96.0 m (~63 m vertical) in drill hole ST24-038 incl. 12.2 m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 96.0 m

Drill holes ST24-038 (azimuth of 175° and dip of -55°) and ST24-039 (azimuth of 200° and dip of -50°) were collared 50 m east-southeast of hole ST24-031, which returned 51.8 m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 82.3 m (~43 m vertical depth), incl. 38.0 m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 94.5 m (released August 7, 2024), extending the high-grade interval along strike;

Reportable oxide gold intercepts to date are shallow and broad, with an average vertical depth of ~51 m to the top of mineralized zones, and an average drill interval thickness of ~77 m;

Assays received in full for 9 holes, with results for the remaining 13 holes anticipated within 4-6 weeks.

Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Drilling results from step-out collar locations along the formerly undrilled northerly road at Stealth continue to yield impressive intervals of near-surface oxide gold. We eagerly await assay results from the remaining 5 holes drilled at Stealth, and all 8 holes drilled at the Gap Zone. Upon receipt of final assays, the maiden NI 43-101 oxide gold mineral resource estimate will commence immediately."

Q2/Q3 2024 Drill Program

The Q2/Q3 2024 drill program concluded last week, with a total of 22 holes drilled in 3,640 meters (14 holes in 2,470 meters at Stealth, and 8 holes in 1,170 meters at the Gap), and an average end-of-hole ("EOH") length of ~165 meters. All drill holes have been sampled and samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry for fire assay gold analysis (Figure 1, Table 2).

Drill Hole ST24-039

ST24-039 was collared 50 m east-southeast of hole ST24-031, which returned 51.8 m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 82.3 m (~43 m vertical depth), including 38.0 m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 94.5 m (released August 7, 2024). A broad high-grade oxide gold interval was intersected in ST24-039 of 50.2 m @ 1.29 g/t Au from 85.4 m (~50 m vertical), including 27.4 m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 86.9 m, with notable zones of hematitic staining coincident with strong gold mineralization in the assay data. (Table 1, Figure 2).

Drill Hole ST24-038

ST24-038 was drilled at an azimuth of 175° and dip of -55° from the same pad as ST24-039 (drilled at an azimuth of 200° and dip of -50°). A broad high-grade oxide gold interval of 33.5 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 96.0 m (~63 m vertical), including 12.2 m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 96.0 m was intersected, with notable zones of hematitic staining coincident with strong gold mineralization in the assay data (Table 1, Figure 3).

Table 1: Significant Au assay intersections received to date.

Release Date Target Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Intersection (m) Au (g/t) 10-Jul-24 Stealth ST24-026 30.5 169.2 138.7 0.93 10-Jul-24 Stealth incl. 36.6 42.7 6.1 4.83 10-Jul-24 Stealth and 94.5 169.2 74.7 1.16 10-Jul-24 Stealth ST24-027 36.6 118.9 82.3 0.94 10-Jul-24 Stealth incl. 38.1 79.3 41.2 1.07 07-Aug-24 Stealth ST24-031 82.3 134.1 51.8 1.31 07-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 94.5 132.6 38.1 1.69 07-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 94.5 108.2 13.7 2.06 07-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 117.4 132.6 15.2 2.10 20-Aug-24 Stealth ST24-028 73.2 163.1 89.9 0.46 20-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 96.0 118.9 22.9 0.78 20-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 131.1 144.8 13.7 1.36 20-Aug-24 Stealth ST24-030 73.2 163.1 89.9 0.49 20-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 131.1 144.8 13.7 0.76 22-Aug-24 Stealth ST24-038 96.0 129.5 33.5 1.00 22-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 96.0 108.2 12.2 2.08 22-Aug-24 Stealth ST24-039 85.4 135.6 50.2 1.29 22-Aug-24 Stealth incl. 86.9 114.3 27.4 2.08

Intersection lengths are RC drilling interval lengths, and true widths are yet to be determined.

Table 2: Drill hole collar table for 2024 drill program.

Drill Hole Status Easting Northing Length Dip Azimuth Target Assays Status ST24-026 Drilled 747395 3962978 182.9 -55 275 Stealth Received ST24-027 Drilled 747395 3962978 182.9 -65 220 Stealth Received ST24-028 Drilled 747451 3962968 176.8 -75 170 Stealth Received ST24-029 Drilled 747499 3962975 176.8 -70 155 Stealth Received ST24-030 Drilled 747499 3962975 201.2 -60 175 Stealth Received ST24-031 Drilled 747550 3962973 176.8 -45 185 Stealth Received ST24-032 Drilled 747587 3962884 170.1 -60 145 Stealth Pending ST24-033 Drilled 747549 3962898 175.3 -55 150 Stealth Pending ST24-034 Drilled 747376 3962904 140.2 -65 215 Stealth Pending ST24-035 Drilled 747266 3962921 176.8 -75 10 Stealth Pending ST24-036 Drilled 747300 3962934 176.8 -90 0 Stealth Pending ST24-037 Drilled 747330 3962981 182.9 -60 275 Stealth Received ST24-038 Drilled 747595 3962952 175.3 -55 175 Stealth Received ST24-039 Drilled 747595 3962952 175.3 -50 200 Stealth Received GP24-001 Drilled 748141 3962759 100.6 -65 180 Gap Zone Pending GP24-002 Drilled 748068 3962766 152.4 -60 145 Gap Zone Pending GP24-003 Drilled 748025 3962764 131.1 -60 150 Gap Zone Pending GP24-004 Drilled 748025 3962764 125.0 -60 205 Gap Zone Pending GP24-005 Drilled 748025 3962764 125.0 -50 245 Gap Zone Pending GP24-006 Drilled 747799 3962831 175.3 -70 195 Gap Zone Pending GP24-007 Drilled 747799 3962831 175.3 -65 245 Gap Zone Pending GP24-008 Drilled 747717 3962728 185.0 -45 330 Gap Zone Pending



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Map of the 2024 drill holes and prior drilling conducted by Gold Basin from 2021-2023.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Cross section of drill hole ST24-039 (looking east-southeast).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Cross section of drill hole ST24-038 (looking east).

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC")

RC drilling samples are collected every 5 feet (1.52 m) and are reduced on-site using a triple-tier Gilson splitter, producing a ~2-3 kilogram ("kg") assay sample and a ~3-5 kg twin sample that can be used for metallurgical testing or re-assay work. Coarse blank material and standard reference pulps are inserted into the sample stream on a 1-in-20 sample basis, and field duplicates are collected every 50 samples. Three standard reference pulps at three different gold grades are being used: 0.154 parts per million ("ppm"), 0.778 ppm, and 2.58 ppm. All 1.52 m drill intervals are monitored for recovery.

Assay samples are placed in shipping sacks together with the field inserts upon completion of each hole. After a designated number of holes are completed, all assay samples are transported in their respective shipping sacks ALS in Tucson, Arizona by a Gold Basin contractor under Chain of Custody. Prior to shipping, all samples are maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in ALS Tucson, the samples are prepared using ALS codes CRU-31, SPL-31 and PUL-32 procedures (pulverize 1 kg split to 85% passing 75 microns) and fire-assayed for gold using ALS Code Au-AA25 procedure (30 gm fire assay with AA finish). ALS also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. All QA/QC results associated with the assays reported herein are within expectation.

ALS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards for specific preparation and analytical procedures. For more information about ALS Geochemistry, please visit the company's webpage at: https://www.alsglobal.com/geochemistry.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Charles Straw, BSc. Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Straw is not independent of the Company as he is an Executive Director of the Company and owns securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Colin Smith

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Colin Smith

Phone: 1-604-499-1820

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, future assay results from further programs, future plans for drilling at the Stealth Deposit, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the TSX Venture Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.