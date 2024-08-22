Green Battery Graphite Used To Make Diamonds

August 22nd - VANCOUVER, B.C. Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VCT) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") has successfully made diamonds out of the high quality -30+50 mesh natural flake graphite taken from Green's Berkwood Graphite project. This was done in conjunction with Volt Carbon. See their News Release on August 21st, 2024.

Highlights;

Volt Carbon produced a graphite concentrate blend developed explicitly for diamond synthesis. This Graphite was converted into synthetic diamonds using the high pressure-high temperature (HPHT) method. The specially purified -30+50 mesh natural flake graphite, produced from Green Battery Minerals' Berkwood Graphite Project, was transformed into near-gemstone-quality crystals ranging from 2 to 5 carats. Figure 1 illustrates the two batches of diamonds produced through this process.

Volt Carbon's dry separation techniques preserved the natural catalyst materials needed for the graphite-to-diamond transformation in the HPHT reaction chamber. The results matched competitor graphite materials processed through flotation and chemical separation. A third-party assessment confirmed the effectiveness of Volt Carbon's processed Graphite in synthetic diamond production. Furthermore, it was observed that the high graphitic structure and low oxidation characteristics of Green Battery's Graphite enabled diamond synthesis at temperatures up to 200 degrees Celsius lower than typical commercially available flake graphite concentrate, potentially reducing energy use costs and carbon footprint. Green Battery graphite material was combined with additional catalyst materials and compressed into diamond seeds before entering the HPHT process. The outcome demonstrated that Green Battery's modified flake graphite concentrate has the potential for the production of high-quality diamond structures ideal for various applications, including gemstones, metalworking, lapping compounds, coatings for cutting, drilling, and grinding tools.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Left Batch Diamond Seed 1, Right Batch Diamond Seed 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/220645_162ed82c24d479db_001full.jpg

Looking Ahead;

Green Battery and Volt Carbon aim to advance to the next development phase by synthesizing diamonds for wafer structures in semiconductor and medical applications. This innovative approach highlights the Company's dedication to maximizing the potential of its low-oxidation graphite concentrate, which is a crucial benefit of its dry separation process, and to delivering high-value products with tangible carbon offsets across diverse industries.

V-Bond Lee, CEO and President, of Volt Carbon stated, "In our first attempt, we nearly reached gemstone-quality diamonds. We are excited about this material and will continue to develop our natural flake graphite for both gemstone, industrial, and semiconductor applications. This unique material blend will be available in our online store next month."

Tom Yingling, CEO and President of Green Battery states: "We are very pleased that Volt has been able to create diamonds from Graphite sourced from the Companies Berkwood Graphite project. It takes a special type of Graphite to create diamonds, and most Graphite is not suitable. This new breakthrough reconfirms the exceptional metallurgy and unique characteristics of Green Batteries Graphite. Traditionally, Graphite with this unique exceptional metallurgy sells for a premium, and the Company hopes to benefit from this."

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's (NYSE-NMG) deposit, which has a $3.5 billion NPV. The Companies' Zone 1 resource and that of Nouveau Monde share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards. Recently, Nouveau Monde successfully announced a $150 million financing and offtake agreement with both General Motors and Panasonic.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resources totaling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

QAQC Comments: All samples were collected by typical field methods according to CIM best practices, selected samples were collected by representative rock chips into numbered samples bags, a CRM sample was inserted at a ratio of 1 sample in 20 to the sample batch, field duplicates were additionally collected to confirm the outcrop geochemistry. All samples were submitted to SGS laboratories, results are currently pending.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

2200 - 1250 Rene Levesque Blvd. Montreal, QC, H3B 4W8

Phone: (438) 469-0705

#1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6

Phone: (604) 343-7740

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations: info@greenbatteryminerals.com or 1-604-343-7740

Website: www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements in this document that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the following: The Company will carry out the drill program described in this news release, conduct the Offering, and expend funds on Berkwood Graphite Project exploration. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, fieldwork and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.