VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2024 - Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the 'Company') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) has received gold and silver sampling results and has confirmed multiple anomalous gold zones from a recently completed exploration program on its Golden Stranger and Lawyers South, East and West claim blocks (the "Properties") located in BC's prolific "Golden Horseshoe" region. The Properties are contiguous to the Thesis Gold Inc. (TAU - TSX.V) Lawyers-Ranch Project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive ongoing drilling campaigns.



Hi-View's President and CEO Mr. Howard Milne states: "With gold prices hitting all-time highs, we are encouraged with the results from our exploration and sampling program at our Golden Stranger property. Hi-View is located in one of the most prolific gold and silver regions in British Columbia and is planning a more extensive 2025 exploration program to follow up on these anomalous gold zones and test the historic drilling that previously returned promising drill intercepts of gold."

In Hi-View's 2023 exploration program, physical work was completed on 389 sites of interest within the Golden Stranger claims, a helicopter landing pad was constructed to facilitate further exploration and a Wildlife Management Plan was completed. The Golden Stranger claims have historic drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers group of claims has had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.

The soil survey was completed in fall 2023 was centered around the main Golden Stranger historical showings on a grid 3 km wide by 2.8 km in length with 15 sample lines at 200 m spacing with samples along the lines collected at 100 m intervals. A total of 419 soil samples sites were examined and where possible sampled in 2023. Results have been received for a total of 335 samples with 8 samples returning greater than 50 parts per billion (ppb) gold (au) and 2 samples returning greater 100 ppb Au up to 254 ppb Au. A total of 11 rock grab samples during 2023 were collected while soil sampling with 3 samples returning greater than 0.1 grams per tonne (g/t) Au up to 0.957 g/t Au. A total of 6 of the 11 rock grab samples yielded greater than 2 g/t silver (ag) up to 7.4 g/t Ag. Most of the rock grab samples were collected near the north end of the main showings area.

Based upon the 2023 work and results, two areas with multiple anomalous gold in soil samples have been identified 800 m north of the main showings and 1.2 km southeast of the main showings. A crew were recently dispatched to map, prospect and sample the historical showings along with these two anomalous gold in soil areas to the north and southeast of the main showings. A total of 45 rock grab samples were collected. There is little exposure in the areas of the gold in soil anomalies, however, some minor silica veins with propylitic alteration were spotted in limited outcrop and were sampled. At the main historical Golden Stranger showings, geologists have identified hydrothermal breccias with potassic alteration and rounded altered clasts along with silica veinlets similar to the breccias at the Cliff Creek prospect at Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project. The breccias, similar to Lawyers, contain sooty pyrite in a silica matrix with some galena spotted. The Company is currently awaiting assay results for the recently collected rock grab samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,140 hectares.

