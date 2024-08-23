Radius Gold Extends Drill Program on Plata Verde Silver Project

Vancouver, August 23, 2024 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results of the exploration program on its Plata Verde silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Radius, in partnership with Minera San Julian, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera San Julian"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo"), are targeting bulk minable, underground silver resources at the historic Plata Verde mines.

The first batch of assay results from Plata Verde's drill program has been received, with the first four holes, PV-01 to PV-04 totalling approximately 900m in drilling, focused on the eastern side of the valley. These initial drill holes cut several zones of low-grade silver mineralization and indicate limited potential for an economic discovery in the eastern extension of silver mantos. However, encouraging results have been achieved on the western side of the valley with drill holes PV-05 through PV-08 showing greater thickness of the basaltic host rock and improved visual mineralization (assays pending).

The most recent hole drilled, PV-09, located further northwest (Figure 1: Plata Verde Drill Program), intersected visually improved results, cutting through greater width of basaltic host and encountering visibly the most attractive mineralization seen so far in this drilling program. The improving visual results as the drill rig moves west has prompted the JV partnership to extend the planned drill program, adding three additional drill holes to test the extension of this target zone.

"We are excited to continue drilling at Plata Verde, particularly with the results from PV-09," stated Bruce Smith, CEO/President of Radius Gold. "The decision to extend the drill program reflects our commitment to fully explore and unlock the potential of this project."

Radius Gold will continue to provide updates as the drilling progresses.

Figure 1: Plata Verde Drill Program



Click Image To View Full Size

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. Management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway

Executive Chairman

Symbol: TSXV-RDU

Contact: Bruce Smith

200 Burrard Street, Suite 650

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.radiusgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its properties. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.