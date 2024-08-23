Results of Annual General Meeting

TSX Venture Exchange: ADY

OTC: ADYRF

FSE: 701GR

PORT MORESBY, Aug. 23, 2024 - Adyton Resources Corp.'s (TSX Venture: ADY) wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting (Meeting) was held in Brisbane, Australia on August 23, 2024.

All matters provided in the Notice of Meeting were approved by shareholders including:

i. The number of directors of the Company was fixed at four (4).

ii. The persons elected as directors are:

- Sinton Spence

- Timothy Crossley

- David Irvine

- Christopher Wilson

iii. Pitcher Partners, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

iv. The Company's amended and restated Stock Option Plan was approved.

v. The Company's amended and restated Non-Option Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

