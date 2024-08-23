Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces A Corporate Update As Result Of Its Board Of Directors Meeting

18:43 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2024 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce the following corporate updates after it held its Board of Directors ("BoD") meeting on August 20, 2024.

Mr. Dieter Peter resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company due to his retirement and nominated Mr. Reno Calabrigo to take on those positions who accepted the positions after a vote was duly taken.

Mr. Eric Peter-Kaiser resigned as Director and Member of the Audit Committee due to other professional commitments but agreed to stay on as interim Chief Financial Officer and interim Corporate Secretary until qualified replacements have been appointed in the next few weeks.

The Board would like to thank both gentlemen for their long service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.

To replace Mr. Peter-Kaiser as Director Mr. Calabrigo nominated Mr. Yves Kandel, a lawyer with his residence in Germany. The Company has confirmed his acceptance through a "Consent to Act" form.

The BoD decided to appoint only members to the Audit Committee at this time and to postpone the nominations for Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee, Environment & Safety Committee and the Advisory Committee to one of the next Board meetings. Until such time the entire BoD assumes any discussions and decisions arising in respect to possible related committee issues.

The following persons be appointed to the Audit Committee:

Franz Walter Convents Member

Yves Kandel Member

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOR

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.



Contact
For further information, please contact: Reno J Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: (647) 402-0957
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
-
-
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap