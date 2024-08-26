Aztec Announces Appointment of Marcio Fonseca as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, August 26, 2024 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that it has strengthened its technical advisory board with the appointment of Marcio Fonseca as Strategic Advisor to Aztec. Marcio Fonseca, P.Geo is a highly regarded mining executive with an M.Sc. in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Imperial College, UK (Integrated with MBA Program) and a Specialization In Economic Engineering (FDC Brazil).

Mr. Fonseca has 30+ years of professional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions with large mining corporations and global investment banks. Mr. Fonseca's career achievements include direct involvement in successful discoveries of Tier 1 deposits and developing mine operations in world-class mining districts. He is renowned for his ability to identify, enhance, and develop opportunities within the natural resource sector.

He previously served as VP of Corporate Development for SilverCrest Mines, focusing on successfully turning around and expanding the flagship Santa Elena Mine. Notable accomplishments include his instrumental role in orchestrating successful transactions such as the CAD$155M acquisition of SilverCrest Mines by First Majestic Silver Corp. in Mexico and spin-out of SilverCrest Metals - Las Chispas, Mexico.

Prior to SilverCrest, Mr. Fonseca served as the Division Director for Metals and Energy at Macquarie Bank, where he played a pivotal role in business growth in North America focusing on delineating attractive prospects for mining finance and development. His expertise in various jurisdictions encompasses all phases of mineral asset development, and he has held senior corporate and operational & development positions with Vale, Phelps Dodge, and Echo Bay Mines in Latin America.

More recently, Mr. Fonseca has created new ventures in Latin America and has extensive experience in capital markets, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and securing equity and debt financing for natural resource projects on a global scale. He currently serves as President & COO of GR Silver.

Aztec Minerals' President & CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "Aztec is pleased to welcome Marcio to the Technical Advisory team as Strategic Advisor at a juncture where the Company is now financed to accelerate exploration and build on the discoveries made at both of our projects. His expertise in corporate development in the natural resource sector complements our business and technical teams at this exciting stage of Aztec's growth trajectory."

Mr. Fonseca commented: "I am excited to join Aztec Minerals as Strategic Advisors and look forward to working with and supporting the Aztec team to fully unlock the value of the company's projects. Having recently visited the Tombstone Project, I am impressed by the attractive geological setting and potential to define a Tier 1 precious and base metals deposit. I am very excited to become involved with Simon and his team on Aztec's current projects in Arizona and Mexico, and to further the Company's vision to define large precious and base metals mineral deposits at both projects."

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

