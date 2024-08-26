Oceanic Announces Granting Of Stock Options And Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2024 - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") announces that on August 23, 2024, the Company granted a total of 750,000 incentive stock options and 50,000 restricted share units ("RSU"s) to a director and officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.095 per share for a period of 10 years expiring on August 23, 2034, while the RSUs are expected to vest over a three-year period commencing on August 23, 2024.
The stock options and RSU were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan, respectively.
