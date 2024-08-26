Kobrea Completes First Payment Under Option Agreement

Vancouver, August 26, 2024 - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 19, 2024, it has completed the first payment to the optionors under the option agreement dated August 14, 2024 (the "Option Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company can acquire up to a 100% interest in certain mineral properties in the Mendoza province of Argentina (the "Western Malargüe Copper Projects" or the "Properties").

The first payment under the Option Agreement consisted of USD$250,000 in cash and the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The Shares, and all other common shares of the Company issuable under the Option Agreement, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company can acquire up to a 100% interest in the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty in favour of the optionors, by issuing to the optionors an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company and making cash payments to the optionors in the aggregate amount of USD $6,760,000 in stages over a five-year period. For more information concerning the Option Agreement and the Properties, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2024.

Western Malargüe Copper Projects

The Company is planning exploration activities on the Properties as soon as practicable. A district-scale ZTEM survey will be completed over the Properties to better define the hydrothermal alteration footprints of existing porphyry prospects (Figure 1) and to outline additional deposit-scale copper porphyry targets within the property boundaries. Geological, geochemical and additional geophysical surveys will be conducted to advance priority targets.

Figure 1 - Porphyry copper ± gold ± molybdenum targets on Western Malargüe Copper Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/221083_3a5f349c745aaa0c_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea Exploration Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Western Malargüe Copper Projects

Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

