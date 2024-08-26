Plata Latina Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, August 26, 2024 - Plata Latina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 6,328,572 stock options to its directors, officer and consultant. The options are exercisable at C$0.01 per share for a period of five years, expiring on August 23, 2029.
About Plata Latina Minerals
Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company with mineral properties in Mexico. The Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo plc for a total of US $2,150,000 and currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. In addition, the Company was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty (NSR). The Company also has a 2% NSR on the La Joya Project, which is indirectly owned by Fortuna Mining Corp.
