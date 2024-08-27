Carolina Rush Resumes Drilling at Brewer Gold-Copper Project

Toronto, August 27, 2024 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") has resumed drilling at the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina following the receipt of analytical results from the first seven holes of the Phase IV drilling program.

The current drill program is focused on the newly discovered Tanyard Breccia Zone, located south of the historic Brewer Mine (as detailed in our February 28, 2024 news release). Assay results have confirmed the presence of a mineralized breccia body containing gold-copper mineralization hosted within a zone of intense quartz-pyrophyllite alteration. Higher grade gold values occur within discrete zones of highly silicified, pyritic breccia. Four additional holes are planned in the Tanyard area targeting concealed mineralization beneath the maar sedimentary sequence and seeking extensions of the high-grade gold-telluride mineralization encountered in hole 21 (2.5m @ 169 g/t Au).

The drilling program will also include deepening a hole drilled in 2021 (B21C-016) in the northwest part of the property. This hole was initially drilled to a depth of 380 meters and is located approximately 500m northwest of the historic Brewer pit. The hole ended in strong quartz-pyrophyllite alteration with gusano textures containing elevated levels of molybdenum near the bottom. The extension will test for additional indications of a primary porphyry copper system and will include an additional 200 meters of drilling, bringing the total depth of the hole to nearly 600m.

Figure 1: Plan map showing projection of the Tanyard Zone and location of completed and planned drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/221210_f7b7200114b63a3a_003full.jpg

New results are reported here from drill holes B24C-031 & 32 which confirm the presence of the Tanyard Breccia but contain only low gold values from the periphery of the structure.

Table 1: Composited assays for Tanyard Zone drill holes completed to date.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) B21C-015 44.60 107.00 62.40 1.03 0.15 Incl. 76.50 97.70 21.20 2.23 0.36 B23C-021 55.00 64.50 9.50 0.36 <0.10

76.00 86.50 10.50 0.42 0.16 Incl. 76.00 80.15 4.15 0.66 0.35

111.50 174.00 62.50 8.45 0.28 Incl. 132.70 149.00 16.30 2.83 1.00 And 170.50 173.00 2.50 168.72 <0.10 Incl. 170.50 171.50 1.00 372.00 <0.10 B24C-022 49.00 106.50 56.00 0.70 0.11 Incl. 53.88 80.85 26.97 1.01 0.13 B24C-025 121.80 139.00 17.20 0.41 <0.10 B24C-026 53.50 61.85 8.35 0.33 <0.10

133.00 182.92 49.92 0.73 <0.01 Incl. 136.00 149.00 13.00 1.59 0.21 B24C-027 44.50 55.00 10.50 0.40 <0.10

91.00 143.50 52.50 1.00 0.14 Incl. 121.53 140.50 18.97 1.93 0.35 B24C-028 81.50 86.64 5.14 1.25 <0.10

106.50 156.50 50.00 1.01 0.1 Incl. 132.00 143.20 11.20 1.80 <0.10 B24C-029 88.55 133.50 52.95 0.47 <0.10 Incl. 109.00 120.00 11.00 1.06 <0.10 B24C-030 67.51 103.00 35.49 0.30 <0.10 B24C-031 No significant values B24C-032 88.00 95.50 7.50 0.47 <0.10

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

The Company's 2023-2024 exploration diamond core drilling was HQ and/or NQ size. The core was logged and marked for sampling and assaying by geologists contracted by Rush. Samples, typically 1.5 meters in length, were sawn in half using a diamond core saw and one-half of the core was placed in sample bags and tagged with unique sample numbers, while the remaining half was kept in the core box for storage. Each bagged core sample was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Twin Falls, ID where it was dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (method Au-AA23) with detection limits of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA21). Multielement analyses were analyzed with ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61) and samples containing >1.0% copper are analyzed via method Cu-OG62. ALS Minerals is accredited in accordance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. Strict sampling and QA/QC protocols are followed, and assay integrity is monitored internally with a quality control program including the insertion of standards and blanks every 10th sample within the sample stream. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company's database.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, the Company's Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

For additional information please visit our new website at http://www.TheCarolinaRush.com/ and our X feed: https://twitter.com/TheCarolinaRush.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221210