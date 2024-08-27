Benton Expands The Great Burnt Copper Deposit Down Plunge Through Recent Drilling Results from Phase 3 Exploration

Thunder Bay, August 27, 2024 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from the phase three drill program (see Table 1) at the Great Burnt project in Newfoundland. These latest results continue to show that the Great Burnt Deposit is continuous down plunge and along strike to the south, adding substantially to the deposit at depth. Drill hole GB-24-45 cut 12.30 meters of 1.72 % Cu and 5.55 g/t Ag over 12.30 m with higher grades up to 6.12% Cu and 11.30 g/t Ag over 1.00 m in drill hole GB-24-41 (See Figure 1). The Company has recently started its phase four drill program, with the first hole collared and in-progress a further 200 m along strike to the south. This hole is targeting the deposit at approximately 450 m below surface.

Company President and CEO, Stephen Stares stated, "The recent set of Phase 3 results received at Great Burnt are in line with most viable VMS deposits around the globe and are very substantial as we continue to expand the VMS system. Due to the nature of prior phases of results at the Great Burnt Deposit, we are hopeful to intersect higher grades, as we continue to expand the deposit at depth and along strike, both of which remain completely open."

Figure 1 - Great Burnt Copper Deposit Generalized Longitudinal Sections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/221208_68850f8534cb08f0_002full.jpg

At South Pond, the Company has planned 12 holes to date, with many more to be proposed along the 2.7 km trend. This drilling will commence after the deep drilling is completed at Great Burnt.

In addition, and for the interest of shareholders, the Company would like to illustrate the total potential value using Cu Equivalent which is adopted by many peers in the industry. The Company has assembled a table with Cu and Cu Equivalents to show the comparison from highlights of all holes drilled in Phase 3.

Table 1: Results from the drilling for Phase 3 of drilling are shown below:

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m Cu (%)

Cu Eq (% Ag (g/t) Co (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) GB-24-38 344.40 349.40 5.00 1.68 2.07 3.94 0.01 0.68 0.05

incl

345.40 349.40 4.00 2.10 2.58 4.93 0.01 0.84 0.06

incl

345.40 348.40 3.00 2.76 3.41 6.57 0.02 1.10 0.08

incl

345.40 346.40 1.00 3.26 4.29 8.60 0.04 1.68 0.16 GB-24-39 320.90 332.40 11.50 1.10 1.46 1.86 0.01 0.65 0.05

incl

328.50 330.40 1.90 4.06 5.03 6.32 0.02 1.72 0.16

incl

328.50 329.50 1.00 5.70 6.74 12.00 0.04 1.60 0.18 GB-24-40 293.00 297.40 4.40 1.09 1.15 0.72 0.01 0.02 0.02

incl

294.70 295.25 0.55 3.18 3.28 2.60 0.02 0.05 0.02

and

328.87 334.57 5.70 2.34 3.23 5.14 0.02 1.61 0.12

incl

329.54 333.13 3.59 3.47 4.76 6.71 0.03 2.34 0.18

incl

330.13 331.13 1.00 4.52 5.92 11.60 0.03 2.45 0.21 GB-24-41 265.78 299.50 33.72 0.65 0.75 1.07 0.01 0.11 0.02

incl

281.50 288.50 7.00 1.42 1.52 2.60 0.01 0.08 0.03

incl

285.30 287.20 1.90 4.10 4.30 7.65 0.01 0.17 0.05

incl

286.20 287.20 1.00 6.12 6.39 11.30 0.01 0.27 0.05 GB-24-43 301.14 305.87 4.73 0.69 0.80 0.87 0.01 0.03 0.09

incl

301.14 303.14 2.00 1.24 1.41 1.55 0.01 0.04 0.18

and

366.20 375.10 8.90 0.46 1.01 1.76 0.01 1.08 0.05

incl

369.90 375.10 5.20 0.69 1.60 2.92 0.01 1.83 0.07

incl

372.90 374.10 1.20 1.15 1.37 3.00 0.01 0.33 0.03 GB-24-44 292.70 300.70 8.00 0.40 0.50 0.98 0.01 0.09 0.03

incl

296.70 298.70 2.00 1.40 1.64 3.90 0.01 0.30 0.08 GB-24-45 332.00 354.80 22.80 1.23 1.58 3.90 0.02 0.46 0.09

incl

341.50 353.80 12.30 1.72 2.23 5.55 0.02 0.74 0.12

incl

350.30 353.80 3.50 2.15 2.46 6.42 0.01 0.38 0.09

and

341.50 345.30 3.80 2.21 3.09 7.06 0.02 1.47 0.18 GB-24-47 276.02 278.42 2.40 0.72 0.92 1.23 0.01 0.25 0.08

incl

276.52 277.52 1.00 1.32 1.70 2.40 0.02 0.54 0.10

Note: Cu Eq calculated from Metal Equivalent Calculator @ www.metalequivalent.com

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221208