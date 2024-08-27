EQS-News: North Peak Reports Wabash/Chicago Zone Extended by Strong Widths; Hole PM24-016 Intersects 1.9 g/t Au over 135ft (Includes 3.9 g/t Au over 60ft) and PM24-015 Returns 1.3 g/t Au over 60ft

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces further assay results from holes 11-17 of the recently completed 27-hole surface drilling program on the west side of the ridge on the Prospect Mountain Property (the "Property") in Eureka, Nevada. The program was targeted towards the historical Wabash, Williams and Chicago mine areas and strategically followed up on drilling results of the 91-hole program carried out in 1998/1999 by European American Resources (EPAR) (see Figure 3 below).

Highlights

PM24-016 intersected 60ft (18.3m) @ 3.92 g/t Au (which includes 35ft (10.7m) @ 5.01 g/t Au), from 235ft, which is 50ft below the historical Wabash mine; within 135ft (42.1m) @ 1.89 g/t Au, from 230ft; the intersection is located 25.5ft NE of historical EPAR hole PM-W-79 (and between the intersections in EPAR holes PM-W-78 and 79).

PM24-015 intersected 60ft (18.3m) @ 1.3 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Ag from 200ft, which included 15ft (4.6m) @ 3.0 g/t Au, 20.4g/t Ag from 210ft; the intersection is located NE of historical EPAR hole PM-W-78.

Holes PM24-015, PM24-016 and PM24-017, together with historical EPAR holes PM-W-78 and PM-W-79 is further evidence that the new interpretation of steeply-dipping mineralization along structures that were conduits for the gold fluids, is accurate, and means that historical vertical drill holes likely missed mineralization) (see Figure 2 below).

PM24-013 intersected over 690ft (210m) of non-commercial, but continuous gold mineralization, with individual zones over 0.2 g/t Au of up to 105ft (32m), and with 0.16 g/t Au overall (no cutoff). The wide mineralization in previously reported hole PM24-004 is some 50ft (15.24m) west of the intersections in this hole (see the Company's August 14, 2024 press release for additional information about PM24-004).

"Drilling Prospect Mountain with new technology is already paying off as it has permitted the geology team to see the steeply dipping mineralized zones which could not have been defined before due to vertical only historical drilling," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Company CEO. "These two holes PM25-015 and 016 could extend the areas mined in the historical Wabash and Chicago mines along a steep zone connecting these two mines and provide the outline for a larger mineralized area with high grade pockets."

In the description above for the mineralization of hole PM24-013, reference is made to the recently released Hole PM24-004 which intersected from surface 415ft (126.49m) @ 1.06 g/t Au which included 40ft (12.19m) @ 4.20 g/t Au, from 0 ft. It now appears that holes PM24-015, 016 and 017 and historical EPAR holes PM-W-78 and PM-W-79 (21.3m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 10.7m @ 3.8 g/t Au, respectively - see the Technical Report for more details) appear as a down strike extension to the SW of holes PM24-004, 006, and 007 (together with various historical hole intersections). (see Figure 1 below).

Additional historical mines with interpreted similar NE-SW trending zones are located further to the NW suggesting the possibility of a bigger footprint of close-spaced zones; there is high-grade gold in soil, gold in rock samples, and geophysical targets that have not been drilled to the NW, and along trend to the SW and to the NE.

See Tables 1 and 2 below for full results and information for these 7 holes of the 2024 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Prospect Mountain North. See the Technical Report (defined below) for full details of the historical drill results referenced in this press release.

Table 1: Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Gram x Metres (Au) (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) *PM24-004 0 126.49 126.49 0 415 415 1.06 12.26 0.06 0.06 0.72 134.1 including 0 12.19 12.19 0 40 40 4.20 71.04 0.11 0.15 0.96 51.2 which includes 3.05 12.19 9.14 10 40 30 5.0 86.2 0.04 0.04 0.35 45.7

























PM24-011 0 4.6 4.6 0 15 15 2.25 25.3 0.05 0.04 1.06 10.4 PM24-012 0 6.1 6.1 0 20 20 3.01 22.0 0.06 0.06 0.96 18.4 PM24-013 67.1 70.1 3.0 220 230 10 0.93 6.8 0.2 0.02 0.2 2.8

99.1 103.6 4.6 325 340 15 0.21 2.0 0.001 0.006 0.03 1.0

134.1 138.7 4.6 440 455 15 0.20 2.4 0.005 0.01 0.06 0.9

172.2 175.3 3.0 565 575 10 0.28 2.2 0.03 0.02 0.06 0.8

204.2 237.7 33.5 670 780 110 0.22 1.4 0.03 0.01 0.1 7.4

253.0 269.8 16.8 830 885 55 0.23 1.1 0.008 0.007 0.03 3.9 PM24-014 0 19.8 19.8 0 65 65 0.30 8.6 0.01 0.14 0.42 5.9

33.5 38.1 4.6 110 125 15 0.28 3.7 0.005 0.05 0.15 1.3 PM24-015 61.0 79.3 18.3 200 260 60 1.27 22.6 0.03 0.4 1.59 23.2

62.5 67.1 4.6 205 220 15 3.02 20.4 0.03 0.2 1.32 13.9 PM24-016 70.1 111.3 41.2 230 365 135 **1.89 4.7 0.14 0.03 0.16 77.9





36.6





***2.13 5.3 0.15 0.03 0.19 78.0

71.6 82.3 10.7 235 270 35 **5.01 7.7 0.28 0.03 0.35 53.6





9.2





***5.91 9.0 0.32 0.03 0.41 54.4

70.1 88.4 18.3 230 290 60 **3.92 6.3 0.30 0.03 0.33 71.7





16.8





***4.28 6.9 0.33 0.03 0.36 71.9 PM24-017 41.2 42.7 1.5 135 140 5 0.30 0.6 0.004 0.02 0.03 0.5

64.0 71.6 7.6 210 235 25 0.32 8.4 0.003 0.04 0.10 2.4

Notes: * previously released (see the Company's August 14, 2024 press release); ** includes "0" grade for voids; *** leaves out voids; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10m internal dilution for the lower grade intervals. Higher grade intervals included within the lower grade intervals use a 1 g/t Au cutoff with 5 m internal dilution. True widths are unknown due to uncertainty around orientations of mineralized zones.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth (m) Total Depth (ft) NAD83 m, Nevada East grid. EPSG: 32107 PM24-011 154 -66 8524407 164704.2 40 130 PM24-012 127 -53 8524408 164702.3 43 140 PM24-013 300 -62 8524485 164756.8 301 985 PM24-014 149 -46 8524480 164758.7 153 500 PM24-015 142 -55 8524493 164659.7 83 270 PM24-016 140 -69 8524494 164660.4 116 380 PM24-017 142 -43 8524492 164660.6 197 645

Figure 1: Skewed map (looking down the interpreted dip to the NW) showing the 7 new RC holes drilled lining up with hole PM24-004 and other previously-released holes and historical mine infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/221217_d25647165409aa4c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Section showing Holes PM24-015, 16 and 17 and steep interpreted dip and historical mine infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/221217_d25647165409aa4c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Map showing all drilling reported in this RC drill program to date and other mines/rock samples/soils/geophysical anomalies further NW and along trend to the SW and NE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/221217_d25647165409aa4c_004full.jpg

Wabash/Williams/Silver Connor Area - Seven (7) holes are reported here from the 20 holes drilled to date in this area. The voids caused by mineralizing fluids has restricted the drilling to five main drill pads from which multiple angled RC holes were drilled.

24-011 and 24-012 were drilled to intersect a high-grade intersection in historical EPAR hole PM-W-74 (13.7m @ 5.6 g/t Au + 60.8 g/t Ag) but were drilled too far SW and west of the desired set-up due to ground conditions; they both intersected intervals similar to previously-reported hole PM24-010 (same set-up but different direction) of 15ft (4.6m) @ 2.25 g/t Au and 20ft (6.1m) @ 3.01 g/t Au, respectively, both from surface.

24-013 intersected wide low-grade zones; it intersected over 690ft (210m) of mineralization, with individual zones over 0.2 g/t Au of up to 105ft (32m), and with 0.16 g/t Au overall (no cutoff). The wide mineralization in hole PM24-004 is some 50ft (15.24m) west of the intersections in this hole.

24-014 targeted the SE-most historical RC hole (PM-W-01) which had not much gold but very high silver - potentially indicating proximity to another mineralized zone in that direction; this hole did intersect 65ft (19.8m) @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface.

24-015 was drilled to intersect just above historical EPAR hole PM-W-78 to show the zone has a steep dip; it intersected 60ft (18.3m) @ 1.3 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Ag from 200ft, which included 15ft (4.6m) @ 3.0 g/t Au, 20.4 g/t Ag from 210ft.

24-016 was drilled to intersect just below historical EPAR hole PM-W-79 to show the zone has a steep dip; it intersected 60ft (18.3m) @ 3.92 g/t Au, 6.3 g/t Ag from 230ft, which included 35ft (10.7m) @ 5.01 g/t Au, 7.7g/t Ag from 235 ft; within 135ft (41.2m) @ 1.89 g/t Au, 4.7g/t Ag from 230ft; the intersection is located 25.5ft NE of historical EPAR hole PM-W-79 (and between the intersections in historical EPAR holes PM-W-78 and 79).

24-017 was drilled to intersect well above historical EPAR hole PM-W-78 to show the zone has a steep dip; a low-grade gold zone was intersected showing the steep dip.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

Drilling and Sampling: Drilling was carried out using a Canadian built tracked MPD1500 RC drilling unit, the rig has jacks and a blade and is capable of working on small pads on steep ground to minimise ground prep. It is capable of drilling to 1500ft (455m) using 4'' inch pipe and a 51/4'' bit. Holes were cased down to 25-80ft (21.4-24.45m) with 8" steel casing drifted in using a tricone bit. RC drilling uses a hammer, that is not face sampling but samples 4ft away from the hammer. A face sampling hammer is also been trialed to compare efficiency.

Under Nevada law dry sampling is not allowed due to dust restrictions so RC drilling is done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole mixing with pulverised sample and coming through the cyclone to an 8 compartment rotary fan wet splitter. Each compartment can be shut off giving control of the amount of split material. Rotary splitter was setup with 1:4 split, with the quarter split going into two calico bags housed in buckets, for an assay sample and a field duplicate for permanent reference. The remainder of the sample falls to the ground and runs into the sump. Each assay sample is for a 5ft (1.52m) interval. The splitter and cyclone are flushed every 4 samples or on noticing a change in colour. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference.

Calico bags are pre-labelled with hole number and footage, with an FD for field duplicate added to the sample number for the field duplicate. The drilling team are responsible for changing the bags and the clearly labelled footage intervals on the bags avoids sample mix-ups. Filled sample bags are laid on the ground in order so a visual check can be easily performed when collecting samples. Samples are loaded into a plastic crate and dispatched daily to the ALS Global prep-lab in Elko Nevada. A standard, a blank and a field duplicate were inserted after every 20 samples, for a QA/QC rate of 15%. Six standards from CDN Resource Laboratories were rotated through the samples. The standards had gold values ranging from 0.433 to 7.34 ppm.

Samples are dried crushed and pulverised and assayed for gold with a 30g fire assay and a 44 element ICP MS suite. Overlimit samples for gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper are automatically re-assayed by suitable methods.

Correction in AGM Circular

The Company wants to correct an inadvertent error its Information Circular dated August 1, 2024 for its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 12, 2024. On page 6 of the Information Circular, it incorrectly refers to Ty Erickson as holding the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary position with the Company. To clarify, Mr. Erickson is a director and Mr. Andrew Dunlop, as announced by the Company in its July 2, 2024 press release, is the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for the Company. The Company apologizes for any confusion this error may have caused.

About Prospect Mountain

The Property lies in the Battle Mountain Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD) and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 2,000 ft (610m) below the top of the ridge line.

A Plan of Operations is in place which covers part of the Property (totalling 81 acres) and entitles an operator to pursue surface exploration, underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. It includes a permit to extract water from a well and to build water containment facilities.

A more complete description of Prospect Mountain's geology and mineralization, including at the Wabash area, can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (Msc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website.

About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historical sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere.

The Company recently acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023 press releases).

The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfil the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

