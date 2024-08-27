Silver North to Commence Haldane Drilling

Vancouver - Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2024 Yukon exploration activities at the wholly owned Haldane Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. Crews will be mobilizing to the property in the first week of September, with drilling commencing by mid-September. The 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT and hosts numerous occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins as seen elsewhere in the district.

"We are eager to begin drilling at Haldane again, following on the heels of the Tim drilling program in southern Yukon," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "In fact, the drill will move north from Tim to Haldane once the final hole at Tim is complete in early September."

Drilling will target the West Fault and Bighorn areas. Drilling at West Fault will aim to expand upon high grade silver mineralization intersected in recent drilling such as 3.14 metres (true width) averaging 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc. The West Fault structure has been traced for over 650 metres of strike length and is interpreted to extend to 1.1 km in length before merging with the 2.2 km long Main Fault structure. The Main Fault is known to host strongly oxidized silver mineralization on surface at the Main and Main South targets. If drilling conditions permit, one hole at the West Fault will be continued to depth in order to intersect the Main Fault target as well.

Drilling will also target the silver-bearing vein mineralization intersected in the only hole drilled at the Bighorn Target. Drilling in 2019 intersected four separate veins, the best of which returned 2.35 m averaging 125 g/t silver and 4.39% lead. The structure hosting mineralization at Bighorn has been traced for over 525 m of strike length within a 900 m long lead-silver soil geochemical anomaly. In total, approximately 1,000 m of drilling is planned for the current program.

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining Inc.).

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

