InZinc Continues to Advance New Large-Scale Sedex Zn-Pb-Ag Targets at Indy Project, Central BC

Vancouver, August 27, 2024 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces the initial phase of the 2024 field program, involving mapping, prospecting and geochemical surveys, has advanced two new large-scale drill targets (Keel Barite, Delta Horizon) located 4-5 km along trend of the B-9 Sulphide Zone, where past drilling is highlighted by a shallow intercept of 10.0% (Zn+Pb), 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m.

Follow-up drill programs to test the Keel Barite and Delta Horizon targets, notionally scheduled for this fall, have been deferred to 2025, largely due to time lost and logistical challenges associated with wildfire-related evacuation orders and alerts in the area this summer. A program of additional soil geochemistry and access preparation for drilling in 2025 will commence in the first week of September at the Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver) project (100% interest) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

Lab results, pending from the early summer sampling program will be combined with results from the fall program and carried over into 2025 for drill target selection. Renewal of a 5-year drill permit was completed in mid-July and the Company is well positioned with working capital.

The geological setting at Indy is highly analogous to that hosting the zinc-lead-silver-barite Sedex deposits of the prolific, metal-rich Selwyn Basin1. The Selwyn Basin, an 1100 km long sedimentary belt, hosts the world's second largest known accumulation of Sedex deposits, including some of the world's largest (see Table 1). Previously, the mineralized sequences of the Selwyn Basin were only known to extend from the Yukon into northeastern BC.

Table 1: Sedex Districts and Deposits of the Selwyn Basin, Canada1

Sedex Deposit/District Historical and Current Estimates (Mt - million tonnes) Anvil District, Yukon 120 Mt at 5.6% zinc, 3.7% lead and 45 to 50 g/t silver Howard's Pass District, Yukon 400 Mt at 5% zinc and 2% lead Mac Pass District, Yukon 11.2 Mt Indicated at 6.6% zinc, 2.5% lead and 21.3 g/t silver

39.5 Mt Inferred at 5.8% zinc, 3.1% lead and 38.2 g/t silver Cirque, Northeast BC 40 Mt at 7.8% zinc, 2.2% lead and 48 g/t silver Akie, Northeast BC 22.7 Mt Indicated at 8.3% zinc, 1.6% lead and 14.1 g/t silver

7.5 Mt Inferred at 7.0% zinc, 1.2% lead and 12.0 g/t silver

Property-Wide Sedex Drill Targets

The widespread distribution of mineralization (sulphide and barite) at Indy includes many features common to prolific Sedex districts. Barite mineralization with zinc and lead enrichment defines high-potential exploration vectors. Preliminary 2025 drill targets include (see Figure 1):

Keel Barite and Keel West - Extensive barite mineralization (700 m strike) at Keel with local enrichment in zinc-lead sulphides at Keel West.

Delta Horizon - Additional widespread barite mineralization (up to 25% barite in rock samples) with zinc-lead enrichment occurring over a 1.3 km trend at Delta, located 1 km northwest of Keel.

B-9 Sulphide Zone - Sedex-style mineralization (10.0% zinc and lead, 16.2 g/t silver over 9.9 m) at the B-9 sulphide zone (open for expansion), located 4 km south of Keel.





Figure 1: Indy Project - Main Trend Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/221194_e9c22a80b424e8d2_001full.jpg

1 See News Release 2024-06, May 16, 2024 for details.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project, equity investment and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc-lead-silver mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project. The Company is engaged in a continuing review of other properties and projects for possible acquisition.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

