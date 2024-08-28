TMRC Round Top Project Joint Venture Operating Partner, USA Rare Earth, a Domestic Rare Earth Mining & Magnet Co., Announces Its Plan to Become a Publicly Traded Company Via a Business Combination With Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

SIERRA BLANCA, Aug. 28, 2024 - Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)

As announced in a joint press release, the proposed transaction values USA Rare Earth at a pro-forma enterprise value of $870 million and is expected to be completed in early 2025

TMRC currently owns approximately 19.3% of the Round Top Heavy-Mineral and Critical Minerals Project

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. ("TMRC" or "Company") announces that USA Rare Earth ("USARE"), the operating partner of Round Top Mountain Development, LLC ("Round Top"), has advised TMRC and announced that it plans to become a publicly traded company via a business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is contained in the Form 8-K filed by IPXX with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A link to the Form 8-K may be found here: https://bit.ly/3Z3MqB3. TMRC is currently reviewing the USARE proposed business combination contained in the Form 8-K filed by IPXX.

"We want to congratulate USARE on their proposed business combination that values USARE at a pro-forma enterprise value of $870 million, as announced in their press release," commented Anthony Marchese, TMRC's chairman of the board.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Our primary focus is to develop and commercialize, along with our joint venture operating partner USARE, the Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC currently owns an approximate 19.3% interest. Additionally, the Company is pursuing other domestic mining opportunities. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

