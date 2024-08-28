Rackla Metals Stakes New Grad Property in Northwest Territories and Reports Intrusive Hosted High-Grade Gold Discovery

Vancouver - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked the Grad Property in the Northwest Territories (NWT) and initial sampling on the new claims has returned grades up to 92.4 g/t Au.

Rackla staked the 4,000 hectare Grad Property within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the NWT centered on anomalous government regional geochemical survey stream sediment samples in a region that has experienced minimal historical exploration. The claims cover a mapped Mid-Cretaceous, Mayo Suite, granitic stock and at least one other unmapped felsic intrusive body. The mapped Mayo Suite intrusion measures 1.8 by 1 km, while the secondary intrusion is slightly smaller. Both intrusions have a sizable, intensely altered, contact aureole expressed as hornfelsed and iron-stained gossanous Earn Group sediments.

During the staking, quartz sulfide veining was noted on cliffs within the intrusive body and in float in the talus trains. The field crew collected 25 grab samples from outcrop and sub-crop while completing the staking. The analytical results returned over 50% of the samples anomalous for gold. In particular, two samples returned spectacularly high-grade Au-Bi-Te from the mapped intrusion. At the site of these samples abundant quartz-tourmaline veining and disseminated pyrite throughout the intrusion was observed. Both of these samples were from outcrop. One of the samples returned 92.4 g/t Au, >1% Bi, >500 g/t Te. The other, located 40m to the east, returned 15.85 g/t Au, 0.9% Bi, and 331 g/t Te. The preliminary observations from the intrusive stock and these results indicate a multiphase intrusion with stockwork veining, which may represent the upper carapace of a mineralized Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System.

The Company immediately initiated a follow-up program consisting of stream sediment sampling, talus fine sampling, a photogrammetry survey and detailed rock chip sampling of the face that returned the high-grade gold values. The results of this additional work are pending. Based on the early success of exploring this new property, and the various unmapped intrusive bodies identified, Rackla is staking a larger land position in the area.

CEO Simon Ridgway stated, "The first assays returned from the Grad property have generated some excitement within the team. This is a grassroots discovery in an area that has seen limited exploration activity. The team will look to establish the extent of this high-grade Au-Bi-Te system."

Figure 1 - Grad Property Sampling and Mayo Suite Intrusive Outline



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Cliff on southern part of the Grad intrusion showing the location of the 92.4 g/t Au sample. Inset is a close-up view of the sample.



Click Image To View Full Size



The Rackla team has also completed an exploration program on its Flat and Black properties located near the Cantung mine site. The 2024 program on the Black property included a large soil sample grid (1196 soil samples), prospecting that yielded 66 rock samples and a photogrammetry survey. The target at Black is gold-bearing quartz-arsenopyrite veins hosted in Hyland Group metasedimentary rocks on the margins of a Cretaceous intrusion. The program on the Flat property consisted of prospecting (7 rock samples), stream sediment sampling (3 samples) and a photogrammetry survey. The Flat property is also underlain by Hyland Group sedimentary rocks that host gold-bearing quartz-arsenopyrite veins on the margins of the Cretaceous-aged Tungsten Suite, Boundary Stock. Results from the sampling on these properties are pending.

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for the discovery of these large gold systems.

