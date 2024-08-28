Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, August 28, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company") today announced the addition of Mr. Warren Levy to the Board of Directors. Mr. Levy was appointed to the Company's Advisory Board in March.

Mr. Levy's career is marked by exceptional sustainability leadership, including several senior roles where he has left an indelible mark, notably in the energy and resources sector. Mr. Levy has guided multiple companies with foreign operations both as an advisor and board member, leveraging his expertise in sustainability, operational efficiency and capital raising while fostering positive relationships with local communities.

Throughout his career, Mr. Levy has demonstrated the ability to cultivate high-performance teams across diverse cultural landscapes. His strategic guidance has propelled the expansion of numerous companies in sectors spanning petroleum, mining, and high-tech industries in Latin America and Asia. Author of multiple publications on Latin American energy policy, Mr. Levy has contributed to the discourse on energy and natural resource development in the region, offering insightful perspectives on energy policy and the pivotal role of sustainable development in poverty reduction. Mr. Levy has run regional oilfield and mining service companies with significant operations in Peru, and most recently was the CEO of Jaguar Exploration and Production, the largest private natural gas operator in Mexico, leading it from startup through to becoming the recognized leader in sustainable natural gas production. He managed the company through to the successful sale to a major Mexican conglomerate.

The Company further announces Mr. Antonios Maragakis' resignation from his position as a director but is pleased to advise that he has accepted a position on the Company's Advisory Board.

James Tworek, CEO, noted "We could not be more pleased to have Mr. Levy on as a member of the Board of Directors as his worldwide experience and operational know-how will offer critical insights as we define the Company's strategic path, promoting sustainable growth and leading the way with innovative practices." He further stated "We are extremely pleased that Antonios has agreed to stay on as an advisor as his expertise and insights are invaluable, we thank him for all his past contributions and look forward to his continued support."

Element79 also announces that unfortunately the OTCQB uplisting on announced earlier this week has been postponed. The listing is tentatively scheduled to be effective in the first week of September. We apologize for any confusion on the dates.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold's focus is on exploring developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company holds a portfolio of five properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company is currently reviewing the Battle Mountain portfolio for exploration and development or sale.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

