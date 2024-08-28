Progressive Planet announces annual financial results

EBITDA improves to $1.355 million from $308,000 and operating cash flow increases to $2.57 million from $1.61 million

KAMLOOPS, Aug. 28, 2024 - After a year of rebuilding, Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") announces its audited financial results for the year ending April 30, 2024.

"Fiscal 2024 was a year of implementing cost controls while preparing for long term growth. Our year-over-year increase in gross margin, coupled with significant reductions in selling and administrative expenses, are a strong testament to our desire to deliver long term shareholder value through positive cash flow from operations," stated Steve Harpur, CEO. "While we experienced a small net loss for the year, this includes significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, stock option issuances, and deferred income tax. The changes made in fiscal 2024 have set us up for a strong fiscal 2025."

Fiscal 2024 highlights versus 2023

Achieved EBITDA 1 of $1.355 million versus $308,000

of $1.355 million versus $308,000 Revenue increased to $19.63 million from $19.54 million.

Operating cash flow increased to $2.57 million from $1.61 million

Gross margin 2 increased to 30.6% from 26.2%

increased to 30.6% from 26.2% Selling expenses decreased to $1.32 million from $1.93 million

Research and development costs decreased to $531,000 from $875,000

Interest costs decreased to $620,000 from $680,000

Net loss decreased to $393,000 from 1.164 million

Long term debt reduced to $6.44 million from $6.75 million

Cash on hand increased to $1.69 million from $705,000

Subsequent to Fiscal 2024

The Bank of Canada lowered prime twice, lowering the Company's interest rate on its only significant source of debt, a floating rate, long-term debt facility with BMO by fifty basis points

Announced and initiated a share buy-back

Shared 28-day compressive strength results for its PozPyro alternative cement

Invested in technology to record and display plant production output in real time to plant operators and management, an industry practice known to increase productivity in industrial mineral processing

Initiated engineering for expansion of grinding and packaging operations

Commenced study to reduce consumption of natural gas for mineral drying

In addition to financial highlights, Fiscal 2024 saw investment in new equipment and depreciation of existing equipment. The Company recorded $912,200 in depreciation expenses and invested a net amount of $213,600 (reflecting new equipment purchased less the sale of used equipment). When Progressive Planet acquired Absorbent Products in February 2022 for $16.3 million, none of the purchase price was recorded as goodwill. With the majority of the purchase price assigned to property, plant, and equipment, Progressive Planet has reported significant depreciation annually since the acquisition.

An additional non-cash expense of $435,000 was incurred for the issuance of deep out-of-the-money options in Fiscal 2024.

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure. Gross margin is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure.

