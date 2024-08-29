Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Award of Share Options to Executive Directors and Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc

12:47 Uhr  |  Business Wire

On 27 August 2024, the Company granted conditional awards over shares in the Company under the Deferred Share Plan (the "DSP") and the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), to facilitate the transition from the backward-looking DSP to a forward-looking Performance Share Plan (the "PSP") under the Omnibus Plan. The award of these grants was delayed from 26 February 2024, the date they would have been granted in the ordinary course, to enable the Company to complete implementation of the new incentive structure following shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 28 May 2024. To ensure recipients of the grants were neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the change in the Company's stock price between 26 February 2024 and the grant date, the Company determined the number of awards granted to recipients as it would have done in the ordinary course, using the five-day trailing Volume-Weighted Average Share Price ("VWAP") to 26 February 2024.

Deferred Share Plan

The DSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest over a five-year period from 2025 to 2029 in equal tranches. Post the notification of the grant the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards, with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.

Details of the grant of DSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of grant

27 August 2024

Class of security

Option to acquire ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Off-market, grant of DSP award

Close of business share price on day prior to grant

US$31.29

Strike price

NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name

Value of

Approved

Award (USD)

Based on 26

February 2024

Value(1)

Number of

DSPs

Awarded

Total Value of

Awards (USD)

Based on close

of business share

price on day prior

to grant

A Calderon (Executive Director)

2,986,100

168,231

5,263,948

G Doran (Executive Director)

909,883

51,261

1,603,957

L Ali (Executive Officer)

1,005,822

56,666

1,773,079

S Bailey (Executive Officer)

659,093

37,132

1,161,860

T Briggs (Executive Officer)

649,171

36,573

1,144,369

M Godoy (Executive Officer)

1,020,465

57,491

1,798,893

R Jordinson (Executive Officer)

475,789

26,805

838,728

L Marwick (Executive Officer)

740,708

41,730

1,305,732

(1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.

2024 Performance Share Plan

The PSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest in 2027 following a three-year performance period. Post the notification of the grant, the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.

Details of the grant of PSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of grant

27 August 2024

Class of security

Option to acquire ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Off-market, grant of PSP award

Close of business share price on day prior to grant

US$31.29

Strike price

NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name

Value of Approved

Award (USD)

Based on 26

February 2024

Value(1)

Number of

PSPs

Awarded

Total Value of Awards

(USD) Based on close

of business share

price on day prior to

grant

A Calderon (Executive Director)

2,871,489

161,774

5,061,908

G Doran (Executive Director)

953,548

53,721

1,680,930

L Ali (Executive Officer)

924,527

52,086

1,629,771

S Bailey (Executive Officer)

672,530

37,889

1,185,547

T Briggs (Executive Officer)

662,412

37,319

1,167,712

M Godoy (Executive Officer)

937,999

52,845

1,653,520

R Jordinson (Executive Officer)

754,411

42,502

1,329,888

L Marwick (Executive Officer)

680,837

38,357

1,200,191

(1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com



Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ADR)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ADR)
Bergbau
Südafrika
915102
US0351282068
www.anglogoldashanti.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap