U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado

2024 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference, September 10-13, 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2024 Precious Metals Summit (the "Summit") in Beaver Creek, CO being held September 10-13, 2024.

The Summit is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. This by-invitation-only event will bring together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of close to 200 carefully selected, highly prospective issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Event: 2024 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference

Date/Time: September 10-13, 2024

Corporate Presentation: George Bee, President & CEO of U.S. Gold presents on Thursday, September 12th at 9:30am - 9:45am (Mountain Time), Room 1

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Registration: Invitation Only

During the Summit, U.S. Gold's management team will be delivering a presentation and will also be available for meetings with institutional investors and conference attendees.

"We are excited to be attending the 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek as it allows us to join the most influential leaders in mining and mineral exploration along with institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives. We look forward to sharing the value proposition of U.S. Gold with the investment community and those in the precious metals space while gaining increased exposure for our CK Gold Project," commented George M. Bee, U.S. Gold President & CEO.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's participation in the Summit. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

