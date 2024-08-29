Delta Announces AGM Results and Engages Third Party Investor Relations Services

Kingston, August 29, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Frank Candido, Andre C. Tessier, Kevin B. Heather and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Company's stock option plan.

Delta is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of two third party investor relations firms to enhance its investor outreach and to help broaden its investor engagement. Delta has built a commanding land package in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt of Thunder Bay, Ontario around its wholly owned Eureka Gold deposit and believes that its current market capitalization does not accurately reflect the value of its project and and the prspectivity of its large land package.

Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") provides investor communication services including email list building and management, content creation, forum and chatroom content creation - Apollo is a British Columbia based company led by Chase Kazakoff and Jazz Chodak. The company will be providing services for a period of 7 months. Apollo will recieve $35,500 and 100,000 options excerciseable at $0.12 per share for a 12 month period. Apollo operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

ImpactDeck is a leading investor relations lead by James McFarland and specializing in mining and biotech. ImpactDeck will assist Delta in expanding its visibility within the investment community and enhancing engagement with key investors. In consideration of the services provided, Delta Resources will pay ImpactDeck a cash consideration of up to CAD $4,000 per month, starting September 1, 2024 for a period of four months ending on December 31, 2024. ImpactDeck operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.0 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 306 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

