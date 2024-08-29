TriStar Gold - LP Permit Received, Setting the Stage for Development

Scottsdale, August 29, 2024 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that the Pará Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) has issued the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil.

"Following the previously announced approval by Pará State Environmental Council (COEMA) we have now received the LP, a true milestone for TriStar that derisks and sets us apart from many other mine developers. We are now ready to move forward, having the necessary permits in hand to advance the feasibility study, including the operating license for drilling and vegetation clearing authorization amongst others," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO. "We can all see that Brazil has become a major mine development hub, with more mines built recently than any other comparable jurisdiction. Given the success of G Mining, Hochschild Mining, Ero Copper and Aura Minerals, all of whom have permitted, built and are now operating fantastic mines in Brazil, I see Castelo de Sonhos as the next plus 100,000 ounce per year gold mine for Brazil, with all the benefits that will stream to the regional economy."

The Preliminary License (Licença Prévia in Portuguese) represents the first of a three-stage environmental licencing process required for mining projects in Brazil. The LP is the most critical stage of permitting as it involves input and approval from several government agencies as well as local stakeholders, communities and details the environmental, social, and economic impacts and benefits of the project.

Next steps for the Castelo de Sonhos project involve further de-risking studies including feasibility and advanced engineering, leading to an ultimate construction development decision.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO, will participate in a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital at 3:00pm ET on Thursday, September 5th.

Participants can register here: https://streamyard.com/watch/aKrp2FSBjSaJ.

The webinar livestream will also be available to watch on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel, where a replay will be posted after the event: https://bit.ly/adcap-youtube.

TriStar has also granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase a total of 3,250,000 of its shares at a price of $0.195 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants, subject to the terms of its current stock option plan.

These options will expire August 28, 2029.

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now working to advance the project towards a feasibility study while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

