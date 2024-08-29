Muzhu Expands Chinese Exploration Activities

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Chinese subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd "LSM" has paid a good faith refundable deposit of 1,000,000 RMB ($190,000) to allow time to investigate a prospective gold project known as the Wulonggou Gold Mine "WGM". The mineral structure in this mine has been well explored and studied and some of the mineral veins are already in production.

LSM intends to cooperate with WGM to explore past workings by local miners who confirmed the existence of a mineralized structure. The prospective vein structure is expected to be consistent, both in width, extension and grade, with some of the veins of WGM that are already in production. An agreement is currently being negotiated in the event the exploratory investigation provides positive results.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz,

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

