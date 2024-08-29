Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Year End Filing and AGM Results

Muskoka - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCM) is pleased to announce that it has completed the Year end annual filing for the period ending March 31st, 2024, along with the first Quarter filing for 2024-2025 ending June 30th, 2024.

The Company results from the AGM held on August 19th, 2024 saw all three Directors elected with over 97% and to give the Board of the Company the authority to have a corporate name change and to grant the Board the authority to consolidate the Corporation common shares on a 2 for 1 basis.

The company would like to thank SHIM and Associates LLP auditing services for their support in getting the March 31st, 2024 Year End Audit completed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Chapelle

Independent Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

