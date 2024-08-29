Rio Tinto IOC celebrates 70 years in the Labrador Trough

Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades as a leading North American producer and exporter of premium iron ore pellets and high-grade concentrate. Over its history, IOC has been a pioneer in responsible iron ore production, making substantial contributions to the economy and local communities. This milestone reflects a legacy of innovation, excellence, and enduring commitment to the Labrador Trough region.

IOC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike McCann said: "As we celebrate 70 years of operations, we reflect on the remarkable journey that has shaped IOC into a leader in the iron ore industry. Our success is built on the dedication of our employees, the support of local communities, and our commitment to responsible practices. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue driving innovation, fostering strong partnerships, and contributing to the future of the Labrador Trough with the same spirit of excellence and responsibility that has defined us for decades."

To commemorate this occasion, IOC hosted a reception at the historic Quebec North Shore and Labrador Station (QNS&L) in Sept-Îles. Held near the old locomotive, which symbolizes the importance of the rail line to IOC's operations, the event featured key stakeholders including Chief Mike McKenzie of Premier Nation Innu Uashat mak Mani-utenam; Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency; Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec's Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region; and Perry Trimper, MHA Lake Melville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. Employees, customers, suppliers, and local community members were also in attendance. The celebration also featured a musical performance from renowned Innu singer-songwriter Florent Vollant, honoring IOC's Indigenous relations.

Notes to editors

IOC is a leading North American producer and exporter of premium iron ore pellets and high-grade concentrate. Its operations include a mine with five operational pits, a concentrator, and a pelletizing plant located near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. These facilities are situated in the Labrador Trough, a significant basin with rich deposits of high-grade iron ore. High-grade iron ore, crucial for green steelmaking and decarbonization, is now listed on Canada's, Quebec's, and Newfoundland and Labrador's Critical Minerals Lists, underscoring its pivotal role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

IOC's impact extends beyond its 2023 production of 9.7 Mt. Last year, IOC contributed $384 million to the federal, provincial, and local economies, while also investing $1.12 million in community initiatives. With nearly 3,000 employees in Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec, Rio Tinto IOC remains an employer of choice in the Labrador West and Sept-Îles communities as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The origins of IOC trace back to 1929 when geologists James, Gill, Low, and Retty, under the guidance of Mathieu André and Francis Pinette, began exploring the Labrador Trough. By 1947, George Humphrey, who would later become IOC's president, set a target to prospect 300 million tonnes of iron ore. This milestone set the stage for IOC's future, leading to its official registration in 1949. With over 417 million tonnes of potential ore confirmed, development proceeded, including the construction of vital infrastructure such as the railroad connecting Sept-Îles to Schefferville.

On 15 July 1954, the first train loaded with iron ore departed from Schefferville, marking a key moment in IOC's history. A few weeks later, on 1 August, the inaugural shipment arrived at the docks in Sept-Îles, with Premiers Joseph Smallwood of Newfoundland and Labrador and Maurice Duplessis of Quebec in attendance, highlighting the event's significance for the region and the nation.

