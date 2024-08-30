Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. Changes Name to Lodestar Metals Corp.

Vancouver, August 30, 2024 - Lodestar Metals (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that effective September 4, 2024, it has changed its name from "Lodestar Battery Metals Corp." to "Lodestar Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name, effective open of markets on September 4, 2024. The Company's stock symbol will remain "LSTR".

The CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares following the Name Change will be 54020J101. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing Common Shares under the old name of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises 47 mineral claims totaling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221593