Troubadour Announces Mr. Khalid Naeem as CFO

Vancouver - Troubadour Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TR) (OTC Markets: TROUF) is excited to announce a key addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Khalid Naeem as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1, 2024. At the same time, Mr. Chris Huggins, who has served as a director since November 2023 and CEO since May 31, 2024, will assume the role of Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Naeem brings over 18 years of rich experience as a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), with a strong track record in financial management, tax compliance, and strategic financial reporting. His leadership in the resource sector, including his current role as CFO for Usha Resources Ltd., amongst other public issuers, positions him to significantly enhance Troubadour's financial strategy and execution. His expertise will be particularly valuable as the Company advances its exploration projects and seeks to capitalize on new opportunities in the sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Huggins, CEO of Troubadour Resources, said "We're thrilled to have Khalid join our team at such an important time for Troubadour. His deep expertise in financial strategy and his experience in the resource industry align perfectly with our vision for the future. We're confident that his leadership will play a crucial role in driving our success as we continue to explore and develop our mineral assets."

Mr. Huggins also took a moment to thank Mr. Alastair Brownlow, who has resigned as CFO and Corporate Secretary, "We extend our sincere thanks to Alastair and his team for their dedication and significant contributions to the Company. His work has been instrumental in setting the stage for the next phase of our growth."

With Mr. Naeem on board, Troubadour Resources is well-prepared to move forward with confidence, focusing on unlocking the potential of its exploration properties and delivering value to its shareholders.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Quebec, and Nunavut. The Company currently owns a 100% interest in each of the Amarillo and Texas Projects, located in British Columbia, and the Monarch Project, located in Nunavut. The Company also has entered into an option to acquire 100% of the Senneville Copper-Gold Project located in the eastern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt, about 25 kilometres northeast of the gold mining centre of Val d'Or, Que.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

"Chris Huggins" CEO, Director

(604)-968-4844

chris@greenwood.capital

