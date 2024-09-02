West Mining Corp. Engages Alphai News Corp. to Provide Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, August 30, 2024 - West Mining Corp. ("WEST" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE:WEST)(OTC PINK:WESMF)(FRA:1HL) is pleased to announce it has engaged Alphai News Corp. ("Alphai News") for marketing services for up to one month commencing on or about September 10th, 2024, or until budget exhaustion, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Alphai News shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Alphai News will occur on a www.alphainews.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $50,000 (plus GST) to Alphai News. The Company will not issue any securities to Alphai News as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Alphai News (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. Alphai can be contacted at 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4N7; Email: info@alphainews.com.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Contact Information

Nader Vatanchi

CEO

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

778-881-4631

SOURCE: West Mining Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com