Allied Gold Announces Settlement Of Terms Of A Definitive Protocol Agreement With The Government Of Mali

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") announces that it has settled the terms of a definitive protocol agreement (the "Protocol Agreement") with the Government of Mali, the execution of which is pending. The Protocol Agreement provides for the renewal of the Exploitation Permit for the Sadiola Gold Mine, the advancement of the development and processing of the nearby Korali-Sud (Diba) deposit, and the continued development of the phased expansion of the Sadiola Gold Mine. The Sadiola Exploitation Permit, which will be valid for a full ten years, will be issued under the newly decreed 2023 Mining Code, with renewals of equal duration available until all mineral reserves have been mined out. An application is in progress, and the permit is expected within a few weeks. With the completion of a feasibility study and tolling agreement relating to Korali-Sud, which the Company expects to file with mining authorities forthwith, all necessary approvals for the development of Korali-Sud and the processing of ore from this satellite deposit at the Sadiola Gold Mine facilities are expected within a defined period of time after entering into the Protocol Agreement, thereby ensuring contributions to production from this satellite deposit in the third quarter and, most significantly, in the fourth quarter. The Protocol Agreement also contemplates certain derogations from royalties otherwise applicable under the 2023 Mining Code. Finally, the Protocol Agreement provides that, in consideration of a one-time upfront cash payment, all outstanding disputes, allegations, audits, and assessments, including those related to tax, customs levies, maintenance and management of offshore accounts, and the development and management of the mine and satellite areas, will be settled. The cash payment is expected to be paid from available cash on hand and other sources.

As the Company has been given assurances that the Protocol Agreement is approved and its execution is pending, the Company has been progressing its implementation, which includes the preparation and filing of required applications and documents for the issuance of the Sadiola Exploitation Permit and relating to mining and processing of ore from Korali-Sud. In the interim, the Company continues to mine under legal authority and support from various ministries and authorities in country.

The Sadiola Gold Mine is directly owned by SEMOS, which is 80% owned by Allied and 20% owned by the Government of Mali. Located in the Kayes region of Western Mali, it is a producing gold mine undergoing a phased expansion. Korali-Sud is a nearby oxide gold deposit that will contribute to increased intermediate-term oxide gold production at the Sadiola Gold Mine, as ore from Korali-Sud is processed at the mine's facilities.

As previously disclosed, Allied, along with other industry participants, has been meeting with Malian government representatives to discuss the impact of the new mining law on mining companies. The Company has actively participated in these meetings and continues to engage in ongoing discussions while maintaining normal mining operations. The settlement of the Protocol Agreement terms marks a significant step in securing the future of, and creating certainty for, the Sadiola Gold Mine and its expansion plans. The Protocol Agreement reaffirms Allied's commitment to working collaboratively with the Malian government and other stakeholders and, in that regard, contemplates ongoing dialogue on advancing the mine's expansion and improving its economics and value.

Allied Gold continues to work collaboratively with all local stakeholders to advance project improvements and optimizations while balancing project economics with the importance of making positive contributions to the Malian economy. This ongoing dialogue reflects Allied's commitment to advancing the development of mining opportunities in a cooperative manner, ensuring that the benefits are shared with the people of Mali. The settlement of the Protocol Agreement terms represents a significant milestone, providing certainty for the future of the Sadiola Gold Mine, while also reinforcing Allied's long-term commitment to Mali as a prolific precious metals mining jurisdiction with significant gold mining opportunities along the same trend as Sadiola. The Company intends to advance further discussions related to these opportunities.

Sadiola Gold Mine Phased Expansion Plan

The Sadiola Gold Mine expansion is designed as a two-phased, yet integrated, project. The first phase focuses on operational sustainability, establishing key infrastructure, and providing critical plant-scale technical information on the processing of fresh ore, allowing for further confirmation of the extensive testwork conducted to date and paving the way for a seamless transition into a transformational second phase that is expected to position the Sadiola Gold Mine as a top-tier, generational, low-cost gold mine.

The first phase of the expansion involves primarily crushing and milling modifications to the existing CIP processing plant, resulting in up to 60% of fresh ore (compared to roughly 20% currently) being processed at the plant at a rate of up to 5.7 Mt/y. This phase also includes infrastructure upgrades to prepare the site for the second phase of the expansion. Engineering related to the integrated expansion is well advanced, pre-construction activities have been progressing according to plan this year, and modifications to the existing plant as part of the first phase are scheduled to begin in Q4 2024. The first phase will lead to a planned production level of 200,000 to 230,000 ounces per year for at least four years. This planned yearly production represents a significant increase over 2023 production, which is used as a baseline. The Company expects to spend approximately $65 million through 2025 on this phase, with the majority of the investment focused on plant modifications, including an additional provision of $5 million for cyanide detoxification, which was originally planned for the second phase but has now been accelerated into the first.

The first phase will also provide the Company with plant-scale technical information on the processing characteristics of SEMOS' inventory of fresh ore, corroborating previous historical test work and enabling the Company to better determine the expected plant capacity for the second phase. During this phase, the Company will also evaluate various optimizations and anticipated increases in recoveries.

The second phase involves the construction of a new CIL processing plant specifically designed to process fresh ore, along with related infrastructure. Construction is set to begin in late 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2028. The Company plans to complete the expansion a full year ahead of schedule, drawing on its project optimization program. The capital costs of the new CIL plant in the second phase of the expansion are expected to be approximately $400 million, to be spent from 2026 to 2028.

Sadiola Optimization Initiatives

Allied is dedicated to further optimization and improvement of the Sadiola Gold Mine, and it is currently advancing several initiatives to improve project production and economics. These opportunities include improved recoveries, increased throughput, and optimized mining inventories, among others.

Previous studies suggested that metallurgical recoveries could increase by up to 15% via flotation and concentrate treatment options. To confirm and optimize this important opportunity, the Company is advancing metallurgical test work and a prefeasibility study to confirm the parameters for a flowsheet including whole ore flotation and atmospheric leaching. This optimization could significantly enhance the project's economics compared to the current CIL circuit recoveries of an average of 75% and related production projections, reinforcing the value of Allied's phased investment approach.

In addition to the recoveries optimization, Allied is also advancing the engineering of an optimized comminution circuit that could potentially lead to a 10% increase in throughput. By combining the impact of both initiatives, the Company is targeting higher production and lower costs after the second phase of the expansion.

Due to the improvements mentioned above, Allied is also advancing studies to optimize the mining inventory, considering the impacts of increased recoveries and increased throughput. Preliminary optimizations show that increased recoveries along with other optimizations could potentially lead to a significant increase in mineable inventories.

While pursuing the expansion of the Sadiola Gold Mine, the Company is targeting optimized production in the near term, driven by contributions from high-grade oxide ore from recent discoveries in its mineral tenements, which are now advancing to development, and from Korali-Sud. On the latter, the Company has advanced an updated feasibility study, which is planned for submission to governmental authorities soon. The Protocol Agreement also contemplates obtaining pending approvals for the advancement of Korali-Sud within thirty days, subject to approval of the updated feasibility study and entering into a tolling agreement for processing its ore at the Sadiola Gold Mine plant. As previously discussed, the Company's objective is to maintain production levels between 200,000 and 230,000 ounces per year over the next two years as a minimum, reduce All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")(1), and increase revenue and cash flows to support development projects across the Company in line with Allied's financial strategy.

With this long-term, value-focused strategy, the Sadiola Gold Mine is planned as a generational gold mine with low-cost production continuing for several decades, initially at a production level of 200,000 to 230,000 ounces per year beginning this year, and increasing to up to 400,000 ounces per year.

Financing Strategy Update

The Company's strategy to unlock the significant value in its large and expanding mineral inventory is supported by the financial flexibility needed to internally fund these optimizations and growth initiatives, and as a precaution, so that the Company is not dependent on the price of gold and other variables, Allied is actively executing a select number of financing alternatives. This strategic direction is prompted by the current capital markets not fully capturing the inherent value of the Company's assets, leading Allied to seek alternative sources of capital that offer low-cost options with the added benefit of more accurately reflecting true value to market participants.

Given the competitive cost of capital realized via the Côte d'Ivoire stream and strong market feedback, Allied is arranging a $225 million to $275 million Kurmuk funding package comprising a gold stream and a gold prepay facility on the Kurmuk development project. The prospective stream validates the opportunities at Kurmuk, including its strong geological upside potential, and has attracted significant interest at an attractive cost of capital. The Company is in advanced stages of discussions with potential partners, and it is targeting proceeds between $125 million to $175 million in exchange for a gold stream at Kurmuk in the range of 5% to 7%, and single-digit rates of cost of capital. The gold prepay facility is targeted in the range of $75 million to $100 million and it would bring forward cash flows and include a built-in gold price hedge amidst favorable market prices. This prepay would begin gold deliveries in September 2026 and it is expected to be completed by March 2028, further balancing the cash requirements for its construction while also presenting competitive cost of capital rates. This comprehensive funding solution is expected to be formalized by the end of September 2024.

Lastly, a further benefit of this financing plan is that it will provide the Company further financial flexibility to apply cash flows from existing operations, which are expected to increase because of operational improvements and optimizations, toward the possible acceleration of expansion plans at Sadiola and maximizing value creation.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

