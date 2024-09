Guanajuato Silver Announces Changes to Executive Team

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) welcomes Juan Martin Pena to the role of VP Operations in Mexico. Mr. Pena is a 36-year veteran of the Mexican mining industry, having held senior roles with some of Mexico's most successful mining companies. From 2017 to 2024, Mr. Pena was the Operations Director for Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, one of Mexico's largest mining companies (BMV:GMEXICOB); prior to this, he was the General Manager at the Del Toro silver mine owned by First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:AG). For 22 years, Mr. Pena was employed by Industrias Penoles, S.A. de C.V. (BMV:PE&OLES), where he worked on numerous mining projects in increasingly senior roles. Mr. Pena is a graduate of the University of Guanajuato in Mine Engineering.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO, said, "Having spent over three decades working for the best mining companies in Mexico, Juan Martin Pena brings a level of professionalism and business acumen that dovetails well with the current stage of Guanajuato Silver's development. We are excited to welcome Juan Martin to our team and proud to continue our tradition of having a 100% Mexican local workforce."

The Company also announces the retirement of the father and son team of Gerardo and Hernan Dorado from Guanajuato Silver to pursue new business interests. Hernan Dorado has resigned as a Director and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company; Gerardo Dorado will be retiring from his position as VP of Projects at the end of September.

James Anderson added, "The Dorados were my initial partners in Guanajuato Silver when the Company's only asset was its Pinguico development project; their local experience and deep ties to the Guanajuato mining community were essential in helping drive the rapid growth of Guanajuato Silver. Now, with the Company having moved well beyond the start-up stage, with our four producing silver mines and three production facilities, the Dorados are looking to move on to their next business adventure. On behalf of the entire Company, I wish both Hernan and Gerardo the greatest of future success."

Guanajuato Silver also announces the granting of stock options to an Officer of the Company to purchase 300,000 common shares at $0.25. The stock options will be exercisable for a term of five years from today's date pursuant to its stock option plan, subject to vesting on the basis of one-third on the date of grant, one third after 12 months and one-third after 24 months.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine Complex, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

