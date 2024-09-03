TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David D'Onofrio to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. D'Onofrio brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and capital markets with a focus on growth industries, specializing in the natural resource sector, which will be instrumental as Lithium Ionic continues to advance its lithium projects in Brazil's Lithium Valley.



David currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, a diversified merchant bank specializing in early-stage capital and advisory services for emerging growth companies globally. Since joining PowerOne in 2009, he has gained extensive expertise in guiding emerging companies through capital acquisition, mergers and acquisitions, and business management. Since inception in 2003, PowerOne has been involved in over 500 transactions, totaling over $4 billion dollars.

Since 2008, David has been an active participant in the lithium exploration and development industry as an early investor, director, financier and/or advisor to several leading lithium exploration and development companies, including Lithium Americas Corp., Neo Lithium Corp., Nevada Lithium Resources Inc., and Lithium Ionic.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome David D'Onofrio to our Board of Directors. David has been a long-time supporter of Lithium Ionic, and his extensive experience in the lithium sector, coupled with his proven track record in corporate finance and capital markets, will be invaluable to our team. His involvement in some of the industry's most successful lithium ventures, including Lithium Americas and Neo Lithium, provides him with unique insights that will greatly enhance our efforts as we continue to advance our projects in Brazil. David's strategic vision and financial expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our position as we work to establish Lithium Ionic as a leading player in the global lithium market."

Lithium Ionic's new Director, David D'Onofrio, commented, "Lithium Ionic is developing lithium deposits of global significance in the right place at the right time. I am very pleased to have joined the Board and look forward to working with the team to continue to advance these exciting projects."

David holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation, a Master's in Taxation from the University of Waterloo, and is a graduate of the Schulich School of Business.

The Company also announces that Juliana Sprott has stepped down from her role as a Director. The Board extends its gratitude to Juliana for her valuable contributions and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga group of properties, which hosts its flagship Bandeira Lithium Project, as well as its Salinas group pf properties cover ~14,000 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to changes to the Company's board of directors and the Company's future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.