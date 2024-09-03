Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

Vancouver, September 3, 2024 - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Dušan Petković to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Petković is the Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy of G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF). Mr. Petković also serves as a director of Greenheart Gold Inc.

Mr. Petković is a financial market professional with over 15 years of experience in resource-based capital markets, including private equity, credit, and investment banking. Mr. Petković co-founded GMIN in October 2020 and served as a founding Director of the Board until March 2021, when he joined the management team as the inaugural Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. He is responsible for leading the corporation's capital markets initiatives, which include capital raising, project financing, M&A, and investor relations. Before joining GMIN, he was a Principal of Private Debt at Sprott Resource Lending Corp. ("Sprott"). Over his ten years at Sprott, Mr. Petković was responsible for the origination, structuring, and investment management of bespoke financing transactions for companies in the mining sector. Before Sprott, he spent time in mining investment banking, advising on IPOs, equity issuance and M&A. Mr. Petković earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Western University and is a CFA® charterholder.

The Company also announces that it has appointed Marty Tunney as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Tunney is currently the Chief Operation Officer of Iso Energy Limited (TSX: ISO), after its merger with Consolidated Uranium Inc. where he was President and COO and he serves on the Board of Directors of Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM) and Premier American Uranium Inc. (TSXV: PUR).

Mr. Tunney brings a wealth of mining experience having been in the industry for over 20 years. As a professional mining engineer, Mr. Tunney has worked for several majors including Inco Limited and Newmont Corporation, and in senior management roles with NewCastle Gold Ltd. (formerly Castle Mountain Mining Company Ltd.) and Solstice Gold Corp. Mr. Tunney has worked across multiple provinces and territories in Canada, as well as the Southwestern United States where he successfully permitted projects for exploration and development and was instrumental in moving projects into production. Mr. Tunney also spent several years in capital markets with both an international investment bank and a Canadian bank owned dealer in their global mining team working on transactions of all types and sizes.

Greg Isenor, President and CEO of Alma Gold, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Petković join our Board. His extensive experience in the industry will be an invaluable asset as we advance. Additionally, Mr. Tunney's appointment as a Strategic Advisor will significantly bolster our team. The outstanding credentials of both Mr. Petković and Mr. Tunney speak volumes."

The Company announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,875,000 units ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $150,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

No finder's fees will be payable on the Private Placement. All securities will be will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws of Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea and it owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221740