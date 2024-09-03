Panther Minerals Apppoints Jeffrey Kupfer As Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has added Mr. Jeffrey Kupfer as a strategic advisor to the Company. Mr. Kupfer will bring his expertise and knowledge of the energy sector in the United States to aid in providing guidance and insight into advancing opportunities for Panther Minerals.

Jeffrey Kupfer is a principal at DAA consulting, the president of the nonprofit organization ConservAmerica, and an adjunct professor of policy and management at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College. Mr. Kupfer previously served in several senior U.S. government roles during the George W. Bush administration. He was chief of staff and then acting deputy secretary and chief operating officer at the U.S. Energy Department. He also worked in the White House as a special assistant to the president for economic policy and in the U.S. Treasury Department as the deputy chief of staff.

In the private sector, Mr. Kupfer was a senior advisor for policy and government affairs at Chevron and a senior executive at Atlas Energy.

Mr. Kupfer holds degrees from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

"We are excited to have Jeff join Panther as a strategic advisor, bringing a vast understanding of the energy landscape in the United States, and extensive knowledge and networks to help advance our objectives moving forward," stated Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Minerals. "As a US focused uranium company, adding Jeff's experience to the team will benefit the Company significantly as we strive to continue corporate objectives, including progress on our Boulder Creek and Huber Heights projects."

Stock Option and RSU Grant

In conjunction with the new appointment, along with the appointments of Mr. Jeffrey Kupfer, the Company has granted a total of 125,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.20, and 75,000 RSU's. The Company's Stock Option Plan governs the incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, and the Company's RSU Plan governs the RSU's (and terms and conditions of their exercise), all in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek and Huber Heights option reflects the Company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca or email info@pantherminerals.ca.

