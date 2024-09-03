Tisdale Clean Energy Announces Amendment to Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources for the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Vancouver B.C. - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to amend the Company's current option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") whereby Tisdale can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East uranium project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The amendment extends cash and work commitments for the project for the remainder of 2024 into 2025. The amended agreement requires the Company to issue 2,500,000 common shares to Skyharbour on or before August 30, 2024, and to pay Skyharbour $1,270,000 CDN, on or before February 28, 2025, of which up to $820,000 CDN may be paid in common shares, based on the VWAP calculated on the day of issuance, at the election of Tisdale. To maintain the option in good standing, Tisdale is also required to incur expenditures of at least $2,500,000 CDN at South Falcon East on or before May 31, 2025.

"This amendment allows us much needed flexibility to navigate what has been a tough cycle for juniors in which to raise significant capital," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Tisdale. "We are grateful for Skyharbour's flexibility and to providing a more favorable path for us to acquire the majority interest in what we agree is a unique and compelling opportunity. We believe the sector is poised for the next leg up, and we're looking forward to being in a position to benefit from a more robust market in the months ahead," continued Mr. Klenman.

All securities issuable to Skyharbour pursuant to the option agreement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

