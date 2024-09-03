E2Gold Appoints New CFO

TORONTO, September 3, 2024 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU)(OTCQB:ETUGF) has appointed Mr. Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services as its Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2024.

Mr. Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Mr. Nazareth succeeds Mr. Carmelo Marrelli, who has served as E2Gold's CFO since July 2022. The Board and management would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Marrelli for his role over the past few years.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

