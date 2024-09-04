Great Western Exploration Limited: Resources Rising Stars Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Great Western Exploration Ltd. (ASX:GTE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director/CEO will present at the Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference, being held on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th September 2024.Managing Director Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook on Wednesday afternoon, 4th September 2024.The Conference will be live-streamed and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream. There is no charge to attend either the live-stream or in-person event for investors, however registration is essential.Conference location:RACV Royal Pines Resort, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217Registration details:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1L6917U6A recording of the presentation will be sent to all registered attendees shortly after the conclusion of the presentation via the Online Conference platform, and an edited version will be released on the Company's website and other platforms after the event.It is recommended that online investors pre-register prior to the commencement of the presentation.*To view the presentation slides, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UGKADS5D





About Great Western Exploration Limited:



Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.





Source:

Great Western Exploration Limited





Contact:

Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: paul@readcorporate.com.au