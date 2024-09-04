Blackrock Silver Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Tonopah West Project in Nevada

Vancouver, Sept. 4, 2024 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100%-owned Tonopah West Project ("Tonopah West" or the "Project"), in one of the largest historic silver districts in North America, located on private land in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada, United States, approximately 1 kilometre (km) northwest of Tonopah.

The PEA was prepared by Minetech, LLC ("Minetech") in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 19, 2014 (the "CIM Definition Standards") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of September 4, 2024.

Highlights of the Tonopah West PEA

(All amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

At the base case gold price of $1,900 per ounce and silver price of $23 per ounce, the Project commands an after-tax net present value discounted at 5% ("NPV 5% ") of $326-million on a low initial capex of $178-million (including $22-million contingency) with a payback of 2.3 years and an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 39.2%

of $495-million and an after-tax IRR of 54.0%. All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") 1 of $11.96 per silver equivalent ounce basis.

of $11.96 per silver equivalent ounce basis. Over the approximately 8-year life of mine ("LOM"), production from the mining and processing of approximately 4.1 million diluted tonnes of material containing 75.4 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces (silver/gold ratio of 90/1) which equates to 66.8 payable AgEq ounces. The mine is expected to deliver 424,000 payable gold ounces and approximately 31.8 million payable silver ounces generating $496-million after-tax LOM cash flow.

Tonopah West is situated on patented mineral claims (private land) and benefits from a stream-lined permitting process with only State and County regulators involved.

The PEA is based on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with an effective date of August 23, 2024, comprising 6.35 million tonnes grading 2.82 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 237.8 g/t silver ("Ag") totaling 577,000 ounces of gold and 48.5 million ounces of silver. At a AgEq grade of 492.5 g/t AgEq, the Inferred Resources in the updated MRE represent a total of 100.56 million AgEq ounces.

Recoveries of 96.1% for gold and 88.9% for silver from a 3-stage crushing circuit and processing plant.

Significant expansion potential: PEA excludes NW step out deposit (12 million AgEq ounces) from the mine plan. 3 drills are at site on a 20,000 metre resource expansion and conversion program aimed at de-risking an initial 3 years of production and bridging a one kilometre mineralized strike potential to NW step-out zone that could bring additional ounces online.

The Project incorporates local contract mining and is expected to stimulate the local economy, benefitting the municipality of Tonopah and surrounding communities through direct and indirect employment at the Project, local sourcing of services and supplies and community programs funded by the Company.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "Four years on from our initial discovery at Tonopah West, completion of this PEA is an important achievement for Blackrock as it outlines the potential for it to be a key driver of domestic growth, increasing America's annual silver production by over 12%2, while doing so at some of the lowest AISC in the world3 at $11.96 per silver equivalent ounce. With a lot more drilling in front of us, our Project already demonstrates a highly positive economic profile with an estimated after-tax NPV5% of $326 million, an after-tax IRR of 39% and a payback period of 2.3 years on a low initial capex of $178-million at a base case of $23 per ounce of silver and $1,900 per ounce of gold. At higher metals prices, the Project exhibits an estimated after-tax NPV5% of $495 million and an after-tax IRR of 54% at a price of $27.60 per ounces of silver and $2,280 per ounce of gold (base case +20%). The PEA outlines substantial silver-gold production of 66.8 million silver equivalent ounces over an initial 7.8-year mine life, averaging 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces annually (averaging 4.1 million ounces of silver and 54.6 thousand ounces of gold) providing for exceptional free cash flow. This PEA represents just this moment in time, with near-mine expansion potential identified to our NW step out deposit (12 million AgEq ounces) that was omitted from this mine plan, and with a 20,000 metre drill program currently underway, the Company aims to link up that mineralization while de-risking our ounces for the early years of the operation. Situated entirely on patented mineral claims adjacent to the town of Tonopah, Nevada, right along US highway 95, Tonopah West benefits from existing infrastructure and a stream-lined permitting process, of which findings from this PEA will be used as a roadmap to kickstart."

A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 on the Project which includes the PEA and the updated MRE will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators within 45 days of this news release. The technical report will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.blackrocksilver.com). The results of the PEA are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them to be classified as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Table 1: Key Economic Parameters of the PEA





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/222093_blackrockimg1.jpg

Capital Costs

The estimated capital costs to bring Tonopah West into operation are based on utilizing local and regional personnel and select contractors. Initially, an underground development contractor will be employed to establish the portal and initiate development. As the mine develops, the Company will transition to owner mining. Contractors will be sourced to construct all surface facilities including the process plant. After an initial ramp up period, mineralized material will be processed at a rate of 547,500 tonnes per year in a conventional three-stage crushing and milling plant including a refinery which will produce saleable gold and silver doré bars.

The initial capital expenditure is estimated at $177.8 million for the construction period which includes $22.3 million in contingency costs. An additional $178 million is estimated for sustaining capital, principally associated with underground mining development, additional underground mobile equipment and infrastructure, delineation drilling and accrued reclamation expense over the LOM. The Company has also included $11.7 million of expenditures for exploration access ramps to extend the current mineralization.

Capital cost estimates are based on industry standards and were developed using quotes and estimates provided by mining contractors and vendors.

Table 2: Capital Costs





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/222093_blackrockimg2.jpg

Operating Costs

The minable resource is accessed via a newly developed ramp system incorporating existing vertical shafts (rehabilitated) for ventilation and secondary escapeways. The minable resource will be extracted utilizing two mining methods, Sublevel Extraction and Cut and Fill mining techniques. Cemented Rock Fill (CRF) and Hydraulic Fill are intended to be utilized as backfill. CRF media is sourced from the development waste rock, whereas Hydraulic Fill will be obtained from segregated tailings material. The minable resource will be transferred to surface via underground haul trucks.

The study considers a processing plant with a design capacity to treat 1,500 metric tonnes per day. Extraction of gold and silver will be carried out by agitated cyanide leaching to produce a pregnant leach solution. The precious metal pregnant leach solution is separated from the solid material in counter-current decantation thickeners. Process tailings will be dewatered by pressure filtration. Solid tailings waste material from pressure filtration will be transported by dump truck to a lined dry-stack tailings storage area. For this evaluation, 20% of the tails were assumed to be used for backfill in the underground mine. Precious metal values will be recovered from the pregnant solution by Merrill-Crowe zinc precipitation, followed by precipitate smelting. Precipitate smelting will produce gold and silver doré bars.

Table 3: Operating Costs





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/222093_blackrockimg3.jpg

A summary of the key operating and financial metrics over the approximately 8-year LOM of the Project according to the PEA is as follows:

Table 4: LOM Operating and Financial Data





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/222093_blackrockimg4.jpg

Table 5: Sensitivity to Metal Price, Opex and Capex Variations





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/222093_blackrockimg5.jpg

Mineral Resources

The updated MRE was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101. The effective date of the updated MRE prepared by RESPEC is August 23, 2024.

Table 6: Tonopah West Inferred Mineral Resource - Effective date August 23, 2024

Cut-off

Grade (AgEq g/t) (1) Tonnes

(kt) Grade Contained Metal Classification(4) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq

(g/t)(2) Au

(koz) Ag (koz) AuEq

(koz)(3) 190 6,351 2.82 237.8 492.5 577 48,550 100,560 Inferred

1 AgEq cutoff grade is based on total mining, processing and G&A costs of $128.6/tonne and a silver price of $25/ounce.

2 Silver Equivalent grade ratio used is 90:1 based on silver and gold prices of $23/ounce and $1,900/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 87% and 95%, respectively. AgEq Factor= (Ag Price / Au Price) x (Ag Rec / Au Rec); g AgEq/t = g Ag/t + (g Au/t / AgEq Factor).

3 Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

4 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as indicated mineral resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated mineral resources category.

The MRE encompasses the spatial areas known as Victor, DP, Bermuda and the Northwest Step Out areas. The Victor area is approximately 500-metres by 250-metres while the DPB area is 800-metres by 800-metres. The Bermuda area is a high-grade vein within the DPB area, and the NW step out represents a new extension of the vein zones to west-northwest. The spatial areas are not considered to be significantly different geologically but have been separated for logistical purposes in future mining scenarios. Table 7 presents the mineral resources subdivided by spatial area.

Table 7: Tonopah West Inferred Mineral Resources by Area

Area AgEq cutoff g/t (1) Tonnes Silver g/t Gold g/t AgEq g/t (2) Ounces of Silver Ounces of Gold Ounces of Silver Equivalent(3) Classification(4) Victor 190 2,255,000 258 3.05 532.8 18,698,000 221,000 38,621,000 Inferred DP 190 1,652,000 191.5 2.57 423 10,167,000 136,000 22,462,000 Inferred Bermuda 190 1,409,000 292 3.44 602.7 13,233,000 156,000 27,310,000 Inferred NW Step Out 190 1,035,000 193.8 1.9 365.5 6,452,000 63,000 12,168,000 Inferred TOTAL 6,351,000 237.8 2.82 492.5 48,550,000 577,000 100,560,000 Inferred

1 AgEq cutoff grade is based on total mining, processing and G&A costs of $129.3/tonne and a silver price of $25/ounce.

2 Silver Equivalent grade ratio is 90:1 is based on silver and gold prices of $23/ounce and $1,900/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 87% and 95%, respectively. AgEq Factor= (Ag Price / Au Price) x (Ag Rec / Au Rec); g AgEq/t = g Ag/t + (g Au/t / AgEq Factor).

3Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

4 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred mineral resources as Indicated mineral resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated mineral resources category.

The NW step out area contains resources of over 12 million ounces of AgEq which are excluded from the PEA. There is significant exploration potential to expand this zone such that it could become big enough to be included in future mining studies.

To generate the MRE, RESPEC was supplied with three-dimensional vein shapes by Blackrock. These vein shapes were used as geological controls to construct three-dimensional grade domains to constrain the estimate. Silver and gold mineral resources were modelled and estimated as follows:

evaluate the drill data statistically;

create tightly constrained low-, medium- and high-grade mineral-domain polygons for both silver and gold on sets of cross sections spaced at 50-metre intervals;

use the mineral-domain polygons as a basis to create three-dimensional wireframes;

code a block model to the silver and gold domains using the mineral-domain wireframes;

analyze the modelled mineralization geostatistically to aid in the establishment of estimation and classification parameters; and

interpolate grades into models comprised of 1.5(east-west) x 1.5(north-south) x 1.5(vertical)-metre blocks using the silver and gold mineral domains to explicitly constrain the grade estimations.

Drillhole assay samples were composited within the mineralized domains into 1.5-metre length composites. High-grade capping was completed on composite data and established using a statistical analysis for silver and gold. Silver was capped at 1,800 g/t, and gold was capped at 20 g/t.

Specific gravity test work was completed for 92 core samples. Results indicate an average density of 2.49 grams/cm for vein material and 2.36 grams/cm for wall rock.

RESPEC utilized Inverse Distance Cubed (ID) interpolation for the estimation to obtain a localizing effect in the mid- and high-grade domains, and an Inverse Distance Squared (ID) in the low-grade domains where mineralization is more diffuse. All estimates are based on a block dimension of 1.5-metre by 1.5-metre by 1.5-metre blocks.

The original deposit has been depleted by historical mining in the Victor area. Approximately 200,000 tonnes of material were removed from the Victor resource estimate. In the DPB area, no historical mining records were documented.

A cut off for the reported resource of 190 g/t AgEq was selected based an assumed mining costs for underground methods along with processing and G&A costs. At a 190 g/t AgEq cut off, the average grade of the inferred resource is 492.5 g/t AgEq.

The MRE was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Jeffrey Bickel, CPG, an employee of RESPEC, and he has reviewed and approved the technical contents relating to the MRE in this news release.

Mr. Bickel has reviewed the sampling, assaying, and security procedures used at Tonopah West and it is his opinion that they follow industry standard procedures and are adequate for the estimation of the current MRE.

Mr. Bickel completed audits of the database, performed a site visit, and reviewed quality assurance and quality control data. After performing their review, he considers the assay data to be adequate for the estimation of the current MRE.

Qualified Persons

The "Qualified Persons" (as defined by NI 43-101) who were responsible for the PEA and who have verified and approved the contents of this news release are Robert H. Todd, P.E., of Minetech, Jeffery Bickel, C.P.G (AIPG) of RESPEC Company, LLC, Travis Manning, P.E., QP of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, Thomas H. Bagan, P.E., MBA, SME-RM, an independent consulting mining engineer and Richard DeLong, QP of Westland Engineering and Environmental Inc.

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 standards. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

The Qualified Persons referenced in this news release are not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the PEA.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the results of the PEA; the economic potential and merits of the Project; the estimated amount and grade of mineral resources at the Project; precious metals prices; the PEA representing a viable development option for the Project; the timing and particulars of the development phases as identified in the PEA; estimates with respect to LOM, operating costs, sustaining capital costs, capex, AISC, cash costs, LOM production, mill throughput, NPV and after-tax IRR, payback period, production capacity and other metrics; the estimated economic returns from the Project; mining methods and extraction techniques; the exploration potential of the NW step out area and its inclusion in future mining studies; Project enhancement opportunities; the completion of further expansion drilling; the benefits of the Project to the local economy in Tonopah; and the timing of filing of a technical report in respect of the PEA.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; tonnage to be mined and processed; grades and recoveries; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; reclamation estimates; reliability of the updated MRE and the assumptions upon which it is based; future operating costs; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; performance of available laboratory and other related services; availability of funds; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; the ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments, including legal restrictions relating to mining and risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; the duration and effects any pandemics on the Company's operations and workforce; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Forward-Looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Reserves

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian NI 43-101 and the CIM guidelines, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the term "inferred mineral resources". U.S. investors are advised that, while such term is recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize it. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are not the same as those of the SEC, and may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of an "indicated mineral resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred mineral resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Disclosure of "contained metal" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures in this news release, such as sustaining capital costs, total cash costs and AISC which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these measures used are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the mining industry are defined below.

Sustaining Capital Costs

Sustaining capital costs are expenditures incurred during a production phase to sustain and maintain the existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital costs include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Reclamation costs are accrued during the LOM and expended at the end of the mine life.

Total Cash Costs

Total cash costs are reflective of the cost of production. Total cash costs reported in the PEA include mining costs, processing, general and administrative costs of the mine, royalties and production taxes, reclamation and bond premiums and refining and treatment charges.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC)

Site-level all-in sustaining costs are reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of silver from operations. All-in sustaining costs reported in the PEA include total cash costs, sustaining capital and exploration.

1 AISC is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standardized definition under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this news release.

2 United States domestic production: 32 million ounces in 2023 according to Silver Institute 2024 survey.

3 Lowest-quartile AISC costs per S&P Mining Intelligence as of September 1, 2024.

