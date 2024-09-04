Apex Completes Groundwater Sampling at Lithium Creek in Nevada

Vancouver, September 4, 2024 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company") (TSXV: APX) is pleased to announce completion of a shallow groundwater sampling program at its Lithium Creek Project (the "Project") located in Churchill County, Nevada. The program consisted of the collection of shallow groundwater and sediment material samples from hand excavated test holes within the Lithium Creek Project area and collection of a water sample from Lithium Creek and a historic well. The test hole samples were collected from shallow hand dug and augured holes excavated by an independent third-party consultant and generally encountered groundwater 0.5 - 1.5 meters below ground surface in the playa sediments.

All sample collection was directed by a Professional Geologist from Applied Hydrologic Ltd. of Reno, Nevada ("AHL") in accordance with AHL's sampling and analytical work plan for the Project. AHL submitted the water samples to WET Laboratory in Sparks, Nevada and sediment samples to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada under standard Chain of Custody procedures. Results from the shallow groundwater sampling program are pending completion of laboratory analysis.

The exploration results will be used to geochemically assess the signatures of potential lithium bearing brines in the area and identify targets for future exploration drilling. Geophysical magnetotelluric ("MT") surveys of the Project to examine resistivity footprints of potential shallow and deep brine waters, in addition to gravity survey assessments to examine the potential geometry of the basin and depth to bedrock are forthcoming pending the results of the shallow groundwater sampling program.

In addition, the Company has granted 4,375,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Geoffrey Baldwin, PG., SME-RM., who is independent of Apex and who acts as Apex's Qualified Person.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Property located in Churchill County, Nevada, USA and is currently conducting lithium brine exploration on the property with a view to identifying and defining drill targets with high potential to penetrate lithium brine bearing aquifers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Apex Resources Inc.

Ron Lang

President and CEO

Ph. +1(250) 212-7119 or info@apxresources.com website: www.apxresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.