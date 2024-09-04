Highland Copper Announces Appointment of Wynand van Dyk as Project Director

VANCOUVER, Sept. 04, 2024 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wynand van Dyk as Project Director for the Copperwood project ("Copperwood" or the "Project").



Dr Wynand van Dyk is a senior executive with 30 years of experience in mining, metallurgy and capital projects. Wynand began his career with De Beers in South Africa, followed by numerous years at Hatch working as a project manager and lead process engineer for the mining division. He then spent approximately 10 years with Lonmin Platinum (subsequently acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater) focusing on design, construction and commissioning of key capital projects including the development of multiple processing plants and tailings dam expansions. At Lonmin, Wynand also managed the deployment of Lean 6 sigma across the organization, in addition to holding key managerial positions, particularly the Senior Manager for the Base Metal Refinery and Senior Technical Manager for the company's Process Division. Most recently, Wynand held the position of Vice President, Engineering, R&D and Development at Itafos, a phosphate mining and fertilizer company based in Houston, Texas.

In addition to Wynand's corporate experience, he has regularly consulted for international mining clients on EHS, operational risk management, process optimization, 6 sigma strategic alignment and project management. Wynand held the position of Adjunct Associate Professor at Stellenbosch University Engineering Faculty, Industrial Engineering Department. Concurrently, he was Adjunct Professor at University of Cape Town Engineering and Built Environment Faculty, focusing on risk, project management and the link to organizational resilience. Wynand holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering (Extractive Metallurgy) and a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering, both from the University of Stellenbosch.

Barry O'Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, stated, "We are incredibly pleased to have Wynand join at this pivotal time for Highland and the Copperwood project. With permitting and feasibility study complete, we have transitioned to early site works and detailed engineering. Wynand's experience in project design and development will be critical in advancing Copperwood to a construction decision. Highland remains well positioned to take advantage of long-term copper fundamentals while operating in the supportive Upper Peninsula of Michigan."

Wynand van Dyk, Project Director, stated, "I am absolutely thrilled to join the Highland Copper team as Project Director. During my visit to the site and through my own due diligence, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and passion of this team. Their commitment to creating a sustainable mining project that not only meets the highest environmental standards but also adds lasting value to the Upper Peninsula is truly inspiring. I am fully committed to working alongside such a driven group to ensure that our efforts drive shareholder value and leave a positive and lasting impact on the community and the region for generations to come."

Highland Copper also announces that Company Director Caroline Donally has tendered her resignation to focus on personal endeavours. Following Ms. Donally's departure, Highland Copper will have seven Board members. The Company does not intend on replacing Ms. Donally.

Steve Hicks, Chair of Highland, stated, "I would like to thank Caroline for her contributions with Highland and wish her the best in the future."

In relation to the hiring of the Project Director, as well as a grant to another executive officer, Highland has approved the grant of 1,950,000 incentive stock options and 83,242 Restricted Share Units. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of up to five years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant. The Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units will vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

