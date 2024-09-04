Aftermath Silver Begins Drilling at Berenguela, Issues Warrants and Grants Options

Vancouver, September 4, 2024 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that a targeted follow-up drill campaign of 4,000m of diamond drilling has started at its Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project in in Puno province, southern Peru. The drill program has three main objectives:

to upgrade part of the inferred resources to measured or indicated resources primarily on the western and northern margins of the known mineralisation; to furtherdefine the mineralisation between the western and central areas; and to drill untested areas in the south-east zone of the known mineralisation in an area where historic drilling encountered higher copper grades than the main area of mineralization.

Aftermath has retained AK Drilling of Lima, who completed Aftermath's successful 2021/22 63-hole program (see news release dated August 31, 2024 linked here.) to complete the current planned drilling. AK will be using a D800 drill rig which requires less site preparation and can drill in areas of steeper topography which were not accessible in the 2021/2 campaign. Assays will be carried out at ALS in Lima. Following results, Aftermath intends to update the resource inventory at Berenguela, during 2025.

Aftermath Issues Warrants, Grants Options

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 5,025,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Such options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to regulatory approval, will vest over a period of twelve months and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

In addition, the Company has issued a total of 2,350,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan"). The RSUs vest 1/3 immediately and 1/3 annually thereafter and will fully vest on the date that is three years from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof, at the Company's discretion.

Warrants

The Company wishes to clarify disclosure in its press release dated April 2, 2024 announcing the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement. The press release incorrectly disclosed that the Company had issued 273,840 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid commissions of $66,444.68 to certain finders in connection with the First Tranche. In connection with closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 470,204 Finder's Warrants and paid aggregate cash commissions of $109,444.68 to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.32 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.





Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020, the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

