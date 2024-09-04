Bolt Metals Announces Leadership Change

Vancouver - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) is pleased to announce that Branden Haynes will join the Company as its President and Chief Executive Officer and also be appointed to its board of directors.

Mr. Haynes has over 20-years of experience as an entrepreneur and capital markets professional, successfully raising funds for microcap companies across diverse industries with a focus on mineral exploration. Mr. Haynes was most recently CEO of Aeonian Resources Ltd. where he was responsible for raising initial seed capital to advance Aeonian's Koocanusa Copper Project, and spearheading its RTO and public listing. Mr. Haynes was previously CEO and founder of Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM) where he guided the company to an initial public offering, property acquisition, and completion of two successful diamond drill programs at Hawkmoon's, Wilson Gold Project.

Mr. Haynes commented, "My appointment to the board of Bolt Metals is a distinct honour and provides the opportunity to help the Company build and advance a portfolio of high-quality assets. I can't wait to get started."

Mr. Haynes, succeeds Mr. Ranjeet Sundher as President and CEO, following his resignation from all roles with the Company effective September 4, 2024. Bolt Metals thanks Mr. Sundher for his years of dedicated service and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

