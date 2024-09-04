Trans Canada Gold Corp. Has Successfully Drilled and Encountered Oil in the Target Zone of Interest on Its Second Multilateral Horizontal Heavy Oil Well, Near Lloydminster, Alberta

VANCOUVER, September 4, 2024 - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully drilled and completed all legs of the newly drilled multilateral well, on the Company's heavy oil property situated near Lloydminster, Alberta. The Company encountered oil in all of the target zones of interest in the GP sands. The well is expected to be placed on full oil production shortly, and once the well has been completed and fully equipped, oil production rates will be released. The Company has received all required drill permits from the Alberta AER Regulator, and has completed all surface drilling operations. The Lloyd well was completed as planned, and on budget targeting oil pay in the GP sands. Croverro Energy Ltd., under the terms of the agreement will be Operator.

Precision Rig 145

The Company has acquired additional lands inside the Area of Mutual Interest ("AMI"), which will allow additional opportunity for multilateral wells. The lands are contiguous with our existing lands. The newly acquired lands, together combined with our existing lands have the oil resource potential in both the Sparky and GP producing zones.

Commented Tim Coupland, "Both weather and drilling conditions were ideal during the month of August, and we are excited to be completing and equipping our second successful multi-leg Multilateral well, and look forward to the additional drilling opportunities that may be available in the immediate area."

The Company continues to explore additional exploration drilling opportunities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.com

www.transcanadagold.com

or

Christian Timmins, Director

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (403) 597-3410

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact Information

Chris Timmins

Director

ctimmins29@gmail.com

403-597-3410



Tim Coupland

CEO

astar@telus.com

604-681-3131



SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com